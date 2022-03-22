10 facts about BTS you probably never heard before

BTS has broken multiple records, sold out concerts, and fans worldwide. After reading all of this, you cannot really deny the South Korean group's industry takeover.

In a way, they are partially responsible for the sudden interest in Korean content all over the world.

Facts about BTS you might not know

As BTS has been around for a while, there are many things about this seven-member group from South Korea that not everyone knows. Here are 10 bits of information about the group that might surprise you.

1) RM's underground rapping career

RM was an underground rapper under the stage name 'Runch Randa.' Although he was very young when he started rapping, he was still respected in the circle. Clearly, the rapper has been destined for great things since he was very young.

2) V's aspirations to become a saxophonist

V comes from a family of farmers. He wanted to become a saxophonist when he was younger. While he would have probably aced that too, the team would not have been complete without V.

3) Seven different companies wanted Jungkook to join them

Jungkook was part of an audition program to become a K-pop star when he was young. While he did not win the program, he managed to impress. He was scouted by seven different entertainment agencies. He finally chose Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE) and the rest is history.

4) J-hope was well-known in underground dance circles

J-Hope has been a dancer since he was very young. If RM was the underground rapper, he would be the dancer known in underground circles. In fact, in the very early days, BTS was known as the group with Jung Ho-seok (J-hope’s real name).

5) Jin was scouted on the street

Jin was approached by a person on the street to join Big Hit (now HYBE) as a trainee. This was because of his good looks. He had to learn singing and dancing from scratch in his twenties!

6) Jimin's tentative stage name was Baby G

Prior to becoming a trainee with Big Hit, Jimin was at an arts school in his hometown of Busan. He had been good at dancing as well as academics, and that has carried on to the present. He also almost debuted with his stage name as Baby G!

7) SUGA held many part-time jobs

SUGA was also an underground rapper like RM. Rapping under the name Gloss, he worked very hard to get to where he is today. Even as a trainee at Big Hit, he held several part-time jobs to supplement his income.

8) The Collab with The Chainsmokers

BTS once performed with The Chainsmokers! The two groups performed The Chainsmoker’s hit Closer at the American group’s concert in Seoul. They even collaborated on BTS’ Best of Me from the 2017 album Love Yourself: Her.

9) SUGA and Halsey's Manic partnership

SUGA and Halsey collaborated on a song called SUGA’s Interlude in Halsey’s album, Manic. Though hesitant when Halsey first approached him, he readily agreed when she said he could rap in Korean.

10) RM and Fall Out Boy's Champion collab

Fall Out Boy and RM have a little-known collaboration together. The song is Champion Remix, and RM’s rap added a different flair to the song. The rock band heard of his collaboration with Wale titled Change, and then approached him to feature in the remix.

While BTS’ success may seem sudden, these facts say otherwise. The group worked their way to the top, just like everyone else. Their achievements are a testament to the fact that no matter what language you speak, your ardent efforts will touch the lives of many people.

