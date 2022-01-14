The Chainsmokers new album: All we know so far

After a long hiatus of two years, The Chainsmokers are finally making their comeback to the music industry. Ahead of the duo's fourth album release, they will be releasing the single High, making it their first release since 2019.

The single was announced through a satirical skit, which was posted on their YouTube channel on January 13, 2022. The video ends with a message apologizing to fans and announcing their official return.

More about The Chainsmokers' video announcement

The video, aptly titled "SORRY, THE CHAINSMOKERS ARE BACK" promoted the band's upcoming return in a rather unique fashion. In the video, the duo's label Columbia Records replaces them with lookalikes as the original members were taking too long to make new music. The video shows these doppelgangers impersonating The Chainsmokers, desperately trying to keep the ruse up.

The dopplegangers, who are actually comedian Ryan O'Flanagan and actor Max Baumgarten, try their hand at singing the duo's hit Closer, smoke $100 bills, and rollerskate around the mansion in the video. However, they ultimately succumb to pressure and call it quits. In the end, the label is left with no other choice but to reinstate the original duo. The entertaining video ends with the announcement of the duo's new single High.

A day before the single's announcement, the duo released an eight-second long teaser video 'Tomorrow #TCS4'.

Since the announcement of TCS4, their profile picture has been changed on both Instagram and Twitter to a purple hued solid image. They have also deleted all previous posts, seemingly marking the start of a new era.

The duo went on an extended hiatus in February 2020, and announced it through an Instagram post. The motive of the haitus was to focus on the "next chapter in music".

The duo's third album, World War Joy, was a great commercial success. Released in December 2019, it featured collaborations with artists like Amy Shark, Kygo, Illenium, Lennon Stella, Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign, Sabrina Claudio, Blink-182, Bülow, and 5 Seconds of Summer.

The album has sold over 14,000 album units presently, including 2,000 from traditional album sales. It debuted at #65 Billboard 200, and at No.1 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart with the duo going on an extensive tour to support the album. For now, fans everywhere eagerly await the band's return.

