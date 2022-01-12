GRAMMYs 2022 roundup: Best Dance/Electronic Album

As part of the SKPop GRAMMYs roundup of 2022, we take a look at the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album.

The dance/electronic genre has been led and dominated by singles, as these songs are of the ideal duration to enjoy all staples of the genre.

But experimental artists have weaved beautiful stories that transcend multiple songs or albums, leading to a quality listen throughout.

Two duos, namely Daft Punk from France and The Chemical Brothers from the UK, have won the award a combined five times, having redefined electronic music albums.

A brief glance at nominees for this year's Grammy Awards for Best Dance/Electronic Album

Black Coffee – Subconsciously

Veteran South African DJ Black Coffee began his career with a spin on jazz and R&B music, before venturing into electronic sounds.

His moody grooves find hefty global collaborators such as Pharell Williams and David Guetta. Black Coffee shines with these artists, and shines brighter when on his own, with his barely restrained beats piercing through the pandemic's vibe.

Illenium – Fallen Embers

Illinois DJ Illenium has many chart-topping bangers under his belt, and has been behind many high-profile remixes (such as Don't Let Me Down by The Chainsmokers).

Fallen Embers is Illenium at his unabashed self. He has always tried to incorporate an emotional core into his music, while keeping its allure alive. This time around, it works front-to-back and rightly earns him a Grammy nod.

Major Lazer – Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)

DJ trio Major Lazer announced Music Is The Weapon in 2015, but amidst group changes and the success of their individual singles, the album kept being delayed.

The discrepancy in goals is evident as the album feels like a group of singles cobbled together without much constant import. It sounds more like a playlist, and a middling one at that.

Marshmello – Shockwave

After tasting crossover mainstream success aplenty, Marshmello returns to his electronic roots with this 12-track album, full of intriguing collabs and fiery bangers. Furthermore, fans will discover some tongue-in-cheek humor thrown in for good measure.

Right from the spellbinding trap-laden Fairytale up to the haunting yet fiery title track, this is quintessential electronic bliss, and the one to beat for the Grammy.

Sylvan Esso – Free Love

The dark horse in this dance/electronic album race is an electropop duo made up of shimmery vocalist Amelia Meath and mesmerizing producer Nick Sanborn.

Free Love has the duo almost telepathically complementing each other's talents, with echoes of Bon Iver meeting the synths of Daft Punk. It is an airy, groovy affair, which almost feels like a warm hug.

Ten City – Judgement

In the late eighties and early nineties, the duo Ten City combined R&B and deep house in a compelling formula to become house music royalty. In 2021, they returned after a quarter of a century to create Judgement.

It is a mixture of new tracks and remixes of some of their indelible classics. Suffice to say, the infectious positive spirit of this duo still works like a charm, and feels right at home in today's era.

Who do you think will take home the Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy?

