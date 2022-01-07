GRAMMYs 2022 roundup: Best Melodic Rap Performance

As part of the SKPop Grammys roundup 2022, here is a glance at the category of Best Melodic Rap Performance.

The Grammy category for Best Melodic Rap Performance has undergone massive upheavals since its introduction in 2002. Originally called "Best Rap/Song Collaboration", it was then opened to solo artists who performed both vocal and rapping duties on tracks.

The category was given its present name in 2020 to "represent the inclusivity of the growing hybrid performance trends within the rap genre".

According to the Recording Academy:

"This category is intended to recognize solo and collaborative performances containing elements of rap and melody over modern production."

This Grammy category has seen iconic collaborations with the torchbearers of today's mono-genre music lift the trophy. This year's nomination pool is just as trailblazing.

A brief glance at the nominees for this year's Grammy Awards for Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole featuring Lil Baby – "Pride Is the Devil"

In one of the standout tracks from J. Cole's The Off-Season (2021), Cole takes up both singing and rapping duties, acing in both areas, and Lil Baby drops by for a searing verse.

The transition between Cole and Lil Baby's verse is an instant switch that elevates Pride Is the Devil to be more than the sum of its parts. That switch alone is worth a Grammy nod.

Doja Cat – "Need to Know"

Doja Cat's Grammy-nominated album Planet Her (2021) is stacked with big-name features like The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, but the standout moments in the album occur when Doja is singlehandedly taking up singing and rapping duties.

Need To Know is one such example, where Doja's versatility is on full display. Multiple octaves, uneven flows and her adlibs in the background of the entire track make a sensual sucker-punch of a track.

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby"

Lil Nas X spent 2021 proving to everyone that he was more than a one-hit wonder. So much more. He has captured the essence of marketing himself to the internet generation, with the perfect mix of provocation and quality.

On Industry Baby, Lil Nas X keeps his rebellious, unapologetic bravado to the maximum. Harlow's verse complements the vibe of the track to utter cheeky perfection. This is the one to beat folks. Expect an Olivia/Lil Nas X sweep come Grammy night.

Tyler, the Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign – "WusYaName"

Few rappers have embraced the mono genre melodic potential of rap like Tyler, The Creator. The artist is known for being meticulous with musical production and delivering sonically lush soundscapes over which he spits his confessional rhymes.

On WasYaName as well, Tyler is heard rapping and singing to a lady he meets on a road trip, over a 90s-inspired R&B production. Guests Youngboy and Ty get a chance to have their moment too. A dark horse in this Grammy race.

Kanye West featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby – "Hurricane"

Hurricane has been in Kanye's vault ever since 2017, when he was recording his ninth studio album. A teaser of the tune was released in 2018 with Kanye on the chorus.

The track never surfaced until Donda, with The Weeknd on vocal duties this time (Interesting note: During the first Donda listening party, the chorus was still being sung by a heavily-autotuned Ye).

Lil Baby finds himself on the list for a second time for an equally competent bridge.

Who do you think will take the Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy home?

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi