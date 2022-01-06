2022 GRAMMYs postponed by The Recording Academy amid Omicron concerns

The Recording Academy has postponed the 64th Grammy Awards which were to be held on January 31.

The official statement read:

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show.

The Academy further states that given the recent upsurge in the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, holding a ceremony on the decided date would be too risky. There is no mention of a new date.

The tale of The GRAMMYs 2022 so far

On November 23 last year, the Academy had announced its nominations for all 86 categories in the Grammy Awards. They also announced that the ceremony would be held in the Microsoft Theater, telecast on CBS, and be streamed on Paramount+, GRAMMY.com and the Academy's YouTube Channel.

And the nominations have not been without their share of controversy. Last year, The Weeknd expressed his ire at being snubbed by the Grammys, despite releasing one of the most defining records of 2020. He went as far as to call the awards "Corrupt."

In the aftermath of this backlash, the Academy announced sweeping changes in its selection process, ditching anonymous selection committees and allowing its more than 11,000 members to weigh in on awards, including the top honors. But it was all to no avail.

This time around, Justin Bieber expressed disappointment at being nominated in the Pop category after making an R&B record with Justice.

After being shut out from the overall category, Drake withdrew his two rap nominations, one for his album and the other for Way 2 Sexy.

Now, the world will have to wait to find out which artists emerge as the eventual winners of the prestigious gramophones,

