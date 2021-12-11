Fortnite x Marshmello collaboration set to take place on December 14

Marshmello is making a comeback to Fortnite. However, there isn't going to be another digital concert. This time around, the artist plans to release official merchandise in collaboration with the game.

According to a recent leak, the collaboration is scheduled to occur on December 14 at 1.00 pm Eastern Time. In addition to real-life merchandise collaboration, items will also be featured in the in-game item shop.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Thanks Marshmello plans to release Marshmello x Fortnite merch on December 14th at 1 PM Eastern Time to celebrate his new cosmetic sets variant that should be releasing in the item shop that same day.Thanks @GranbeFN for letting me know about this Marshmello plans to release Marshmello x Fortnite merch on December 14th at 1 PM Eastern Time to celebrate his new cosmetic sets variant that should be releasing in the item shop that same day.Thanks @GranbeFN for letting me know about this https://t.co/b9vyH2SBo2

What new Marshmello skin variants can players expect in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Portal Mellogang 🎄 @mellogangportal 📸| On their new merch for their new gold style at Fortnite, an autographed poster of Marshmello will be for sale. 📸| On their new merch for their new gold style at Fortnite, an autographed poster of Marshmello will be for sale. https://t.co/QUJmAhFO86

Based on leaks, two new dark skin variants will be added to the item shop on December 14. One will feature a gold headpiece and the other a disco-themed headpiece. A new harvesting tool and glider should also be present.

At the moment, it's unclear if the existing owners of the Marshmello skin will receive these edit styles. Given that this is an official collaboration, it may be an entirely new cosmetic set in-game.

How does the Fortnite community feel about the upcoming collaboration?

Unlike the official Ariana Grande merchandise, the community is eager for the Marshmello collaboration. Rather than simply adding a PNG image of the in-game character to the clothing, a proper design has been implemented.

The pricing is unknown, but it could range from anywhere between $30 to $70. More details regarding pricing and availability should be officially revealed soon.

How much would the new Marshmello set cost in-game?

Portal Mellogang 🎄 @mellogangportal So far, the words "marshmello fortnite" have been mentioned 510 times in tweets today alone. All of this happened after Mello announced the new golden style of his skin in the game. So far, the words "marshmello fortnite" have been mentioned 510 times in tweets today alone. All of this happened after Mello announced the new golden style of his skin in the game. https://t.co/PDruY1ELAr

Cosmetics are likely to be split into three different bundles. The whole set will cost anywhere between 2,000 and 2,500 V-Bucks. The other two feature the skin and additional cosmetics separately and may cost between 1,500 and 1,800 V-Bucks each.

Since this is an official Icon Series collaboration, the cost may be higher than predicted. Players will have to wait for the cosmetics to be added to the item shop to get the official price.

Will Marshmello have another concert in Fortnite Chapter 3?

🎄 Santa Ricky @_FireMonkey Also can we get another Marshmello concert in Fortnite, i'd just love to see how much crazier they could be with it when compared to the original one from forever ago Also can we get another Marshmello concert in Fortnite, i'd just love to see how much crazier they could be with it when compared to the original one from forever ago

Much like its predecessors, Fortnite Chapter 3 is stated to last for roughly two years as well. Given the extended timeline, it's possible that another concert may occur in-game. However, for now, there are no details pertaining to the same.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nevertheless, given that concerts happen once a year on average, the developers may have a surprise up their sleeves for sometime later next year. Hopefully, leakers will be able to uncover information about the same soon.

Edited by Ravi Iyer