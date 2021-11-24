When is the next concert in Fortnite? Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, and more likely to appear in 2022

Concerts in Fortnite have become a fan-favorite event ever since they debuted. Following the Marshmello and Travis Scott concerts, fans have only wished for more and Epic Games has continued to deliver.

Epic Games recently released a list of possible collaborations that included the names of several music artists. Speculation suggests that some of these artists could possibly feature in the next Fortnite concert.

Following the Rift Tour in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, another concert is due in 2022. Players are eagerly waiting to see which artist Epic Games will choose for the next in-game concert. According to the latest survey, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Queen, Daft Punk, and several others are the frontrunners for a spot on the stage.

Everything we know about the Fortnite concert in 2022

Apart from the Party Royale events, Fortnite has had three major concerts so far. Following the first one in Chapter 1 Season 7, the others have taken place at an interval of 5 seasons each. Therefore, with the last one taking place in Chapter 2 Season 7, players can expect the next Fortnite concert in Chapter 3 Season 4.

Epic Games recently offered fans a chance to choose the artist they want to see next in a Fortnite concert. A survey about what franchises/services/characters players expect to see was recently released by the publisher. Among other possible collaborations, this also included a list of music artists.

Thanks Epic Games has recently sent out a survey asking survey takers what franchises/services/characters they like.These surveys usually help gauge what might come to the game in the future but are NOT confirmation of anything.Thanks @mattsky2211 for letting me know about this! Epic Games has recently sent out a survey asking survey takers what franchises/services/characters they like. These surveys usually help gauge what might come to the game in the future but are NOT confirmation of anything.Thanks @mattsky2211 for letting me know about this! https://t.co/y3A0c7naui

The list contains popular bands and solo performers ranging across musical genres. The likes of AC/DC, Sia, Calvin Harris and Miley Cyrus also feature on the list. Now, it is up to the fans to choose their favorite artist who will appear in the 2022 Fortnite concert.

Fortnite concert in 2022 to feature a band

The three major Fortnite concerts have already featured electric, hip-hop, and pop music through solo artists. Judging by the amount of rock bands seen in the survey, a band could perform in the 2022 concert. The list already suggests a possible AC/DC or Queen crossover that can be exciting for players.

Unfortunately, the survey does not mean that the arrival of these skins is confirmed. This is still subject to confirmation based on agreements between Fortnite and the artist.

