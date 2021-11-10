"Skipped sister's funeral for Travis Scott Fortnite Concert": Reddit post that broke the Internet

The Travis Scott concert in Fortnite is facing heat after the internet blamed it for the Astroworld 2021 incident. However, some die-hard fans of the battle royale game aren't entirely sure why the game is getting so much flak.

A recent Reddit post revealed how crazy some fans were for the Travis Scott Fortnite concert. One user claimed to have skipped his sister's funeral only to attend the in-game concert of the hip-hop star.

This supports the claim made by some about how Fortnite is partly to blame for the Astroworld 2021 incident. Clearly, there have been players who've gone to strange lengths to support Travis and the battle royale game. However, the person skipping his sister's funeral truly broke the internet.

Fan chooses Fortnite Travis Scott concert over family

Travis Scott chose April 2020 to host his own concert in Fortnite to save people from the boredom caused by strict COVID-19 regulations enforced at the time. It was a breather for all those players sitting in their homes looking for some sort of enjoyment.

However, one person used COVID-19 as an excuse to avoid attending his sister's funeral and stay home to watch the Travis Scott Fortnite concert. Although he later claimed that it was his biggest regret, the internet wasn't entirely convinced.

The post sparked several interesting reactions from his fellow Redditors. Some called the author of the original post a troll. However, various others joined in to praise him for his decision, sarcastically of course.

Internet reacts to person who skipped sister's funeral to attend Travis Scott Fortnite concert

Most Reddit users resorted to trolling the original poster for his insensitivity. Even if he claimed that he regretted his decision, people made fun of him for taking such a decision in the first place.

Amidst all these troll comments, several users found the decision absolutely absurd.

Regardless of what the internet has decided or what the story conveys, this throwback post from over a year ago does show how Travis Scott's fans combined with Fortnite can sometimes lead to desperate outcomes.

Disclaimer: This is a throwback post from April 2020, and these events took place over a year ago.

