Fortnite survey hints at Peaky Blinders, Dragon Ball Z, Maroon 5, WWE, and other collabs for Chapter 3 and beyond

Yet another round of Fortnite surveys have been circulated by Epic Games, and this time fans get to choose their favorite franchise collaboration. The last season has been absolutely wonderful with the Naruto collaboration, and fans are certainly looking forward to the next big thing.

The latest survey hints at possible WWE, Maroon 5, Dragon Ball Z, and even Peaky Blinders collaborations. These are only the popular few out of all the franchises/services/characters mentioned in the survey. While the list of possibilities are endless, given their popularity, these skins are most likely to arrive.

The survey even includes car brands, professional footballers, and cricket players on the list. However, given the rising popularity of anime skins and pop stars in Fortnite, DBZ and Maroon 5 seem to be the strongest contenders.

Fortnite Goku skin might possibly arrive with Adam Levine, John Cena, and others

The skin surveys have often hinted at all possible upcoming collaborations, and fans have long predicted the arrival of a Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z crossover. This could certainly mean that Goku and Vegeta might arrive to the item shop along with their evolutionary skin variants.

Another popular franchise that might lend skins to the battle royale game could be WWE. The wrestling entertainment show has featured greats like John Cena, The Undertaker, and The Rock. A Fortnite x WWE collab could certainly be exciting for all the fans who want to play as their favorite wrestler.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Thanks Epic Games has recently sent out a survey asking survey takers what franchises/services/characters they like.These surveys usually help gauge what might come to the game in the future but are NOT confirmation of anything.Thanks @mattsky2211 for letting me know about this! Epic Games has recently sent out a survey asking survey takers what franchises/services/characters they like. These surveys usually help gauge what might come to the game in the future but are NOT confirmation of anything.Thanks @mattsky2211 for letting me know about this! https://t.co/y3A0c7naui

Finally, Epic Games is on the hunt for an artist for the next big Fortnite concert. There have been rumors of Lady Gaga being the frontrunner for the spot. However, a Fortnite Maroon 5 concert featuring the Adam Levine skin would be equally popular.

Will Fortnite add skins from Peaky Blinders and other popular shows?

The survey certainly suggests that a possible Fortnite x Peaky Blinders collaboration can be arranged if fans prefer one. Tommy Shelby would certainly make up for the hole left by the unfortunate demise of Midas. However, fans should not feel too confident about all the aforementioned collaborations.

🎮Glenny Boy🎮 @its_GlennyBoy

My birthday is Monday and your response would absolutely make my day👍🏼 Hey @DonaldMustard will we ever see a Fortnite X wwe collab???😉My birthday is Monday and your response would absolutely make my day👍🏼 Hey @DonaldMustard will we ever see a Fortnite X wwe collab???😉My birthday is Monday and your response would absolutely make my day👍🏼

The skin surveys are certainly a great way to predict possible future collaborations arriving to the battle royale game. However, one cannot be certain that the collaborations are confirmed to arrive based on the survey alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish