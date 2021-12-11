How to get the free Gears of War spray in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite has just released the challenge set for the Gears of War collaboration in Chapter 3. There are tons of activities players can do for a lot of Chapter 3 Season 1 XP as well as a free spray for Gears of War at the end of it. There are a total of five challenges that award XP and the spray. Here's how to get through all of them and unlock the free spray.

Completing the Gears of War challenges for the spray in Fortnite Chapter 3

There are five total challenges awarding a total of 100,000 Chapter 3 XP and the Crimson Omen spray:

Collect Three COG Tags (3) - 20,000 XP

Crouch Behind Barrier (1) - 20,000 XP

Damage Opponent with Melee Attack (1) - 20,000 XP

Do Shotgun Damage to an Opponent (1) - 20,000 XP

Collect Thrashball Memorabilia (3) - 20,000 XP, Crimson Omen spray

COG tags can be found around the map. There is a COG tag on the bridge to the southwest of Shifty Shafts. The second one is inside Shifty Shafts next to one of the piles of rubble. The third and final COG tag is to the direct north of Logjam Lumberyard.

This is the easiest route, but they can also be found near Camp Cuddle, in the Daily Bugle, in the Mayan temple, to the south of Greasy Grove, near Rocky Reels, in The Joneses and to the west of Sanctuary. They will be glowing blue.

The second stage of the challenges is to crouch behind a barrier. Fortnite players only need to find one barrier and they can be found in the following locations:

The center of Condo Canyon

The center of Coney Crossroads

Sleepy Sound

Logjam Lumberyard

Greasy Grove

These barriers have the Gears of War logo on them. The third stage is to damage an opponent with a melee attack. The only melee weapon in the game is the pickaxe, so players will need to land one pickaxe swing.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD Fortnite really is insane…



In the last 3 days:

-Spider-Man with 3 unlockable skins added to the game

-The Rock has been revealed as the Foundation with his skin coming soon

-Marcus Fenix (Gears of War) skin released



Truly mind blowing. Only game EVER that could achieve this. Fortnite really is insane…In the last 3 days:-Spider-Man with 3 unlockable skins added to the game-The Rock has been revealed as the Foundation with his skin coming soon-Marcus Fenix (Gears of War) skin releasedTruly mind blowing. Only game EVER that could achieve this.

Players then need to hit one shotgun shot and deal one damage to an opponent. This will complete the fourth stage, leading Fortnite players to the fifth stage: collecting Thrash memorabilia.

The spray is a free reward for those who complete challenges (Image via Epic Games)

Also Read Article Continues below

The first memorabilia can be found in the snowy mountain that's just off the center of the map. There are ice cubes and a reboot van there. The second and third will also be in that area and have to be collected in order. That will complete the challenge and award the spray and the XP.

Edited by Rohit Mishra