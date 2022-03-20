Roger Federer is a guitar solo, Rafael Nadal is like heavy metal: Pete Wentz

Pete Wentz, a bassist and lyricist for rock band Fall Out Boy, recently likened Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's playing styles to particular streams of music. According to Wentz, Federer's game is "incredibly beautiful" like a guitar solo, while Nadal's game resembles "heavy metal."

Wentz had a hit at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden during the ongoing BNP Paribas Open, where Tennis.com caught up with him for a brief chat.

When asked to describe the musical comparisons of the playing styles of some players, Wentz offered his take on Federer, Nadal, and Serena Williams' styles.

“He’s (Roger Federer) a guitar solo,” said Wentz. “When you see him play, you’re seeing something that is so incredibly beautiful.

“With them (Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams) it’s impending doom - heavy metal, relentless, coming out like a train, just super heavy," he added.

Wentz traded a few shots during the interview, during which it came to light that his racket swing resembled Agassi's. He then went on to reveal that he was "influenced" by Andre Agassi's tennis.

The rock artist is also admittedly a fan of Nick Kyrgios' athleticism and personality.

“I like him a lot,” said Wentz. “He’s athletically off the charts. I like a little wild side, a little personality.”

Amongst the women, he claimed to admire Aryna Sabalenka's "intensity."

Rafael Nadal eyes 4th Indian Wells title, Roger Federer returns to tennis court

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, ousted Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters on Saturday for his 20th win in a row this season.

Alcaraz threatened his compatriot during the match, but the 35-year-old used all his experience to navigate past the teenager's raw power and extremely windy conditions.

The three-time Indian Wells champion will face home favorite Taylor Fritz in Sunday's summit clash. Fritz has made it into the final of a Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career.

Elsewhere, Roger Federer has resumed on-court tennis training, as revealed by his recent social media post.

The Swiss has been missing in action ever since he underwent a third surgery on his knee last August after aggravating the injury during the grass season.

Even though the 20-time Major winner will turn 41 this August, he has still set his sights on one last comeback. That said, Federer has insisted that Wimbledon might be a tad too soon for his comeback plans.

