BTS' V returns to social media with twin surprises for ARMYs 

BTS' V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, finally ended his much-prolonged social media hiatus by posting twin surprises for ARMYs on his official Instagram and Weverse accounts. The handsome and talented BTS member posted an ethereal monochrome picture of himself on Instagram.

This is the K-pop idol's first post in nearly a month, and his first update since dating rumors with BLACKPINK’s Jennie surfaced earlier this month.

Not only that, BTS' V replied to an ARMY on the fan community platform Weverse amidst much chatter about his personal life. Naturally, fans were elated to welcome the Bangtan star back on social media.

ARMYs welcome BTS' V back on social media

ARMY: Taehyungah.. I miss you ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ🥹



BTS WEVERSE COMMENT V/TAEHYUNG 220525

BTS' V made a lucky ARMY’s day when he sweetly responded to their message. The fan wrote -

“Taehyung-ah, I miss you”.

The Hwarang star replied with a ’heart' emoji in a sweet and wholesome manner.

Fans celebrated by welcoming him back ’home' to them. Though it hasn’t been too long since he was away from social media, it seems like fans truly missed him and are happy to receive some delightful updates from him.

ARMYs took over micro-blogging platform Twitter to trend 'WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG' to share their love and appreciation for him.

DIMPLES⁷∞🌹🥀 @MikaelaMisaki7 WE'RE SO PROUD OF YOU JENNIE

WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG



Both of them deserves the love and support. I love seeing ARMYs and BLINKs working together to help our idols instead of just taking one side and fighting. Blaming the other even though they're innocent.

WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG

#태형아우리모두는너를사랑해



ALWAYS WITH YOU TAEHYUNG

WE LOVE YOU KIM TAEHYUNG



May the joy & the happiness stay with you always! May the Lord protect you against the eye of the evil & give you strength! Stay strong Tae!

Purple TAEger 🐯 @PurpleTaeger BTS’s V returns to Weverse after brief hiatus,



BTS's V returns to Weverse after brief hiatus, He gave a cute response to a fan, saying that they missed him. His short but sweet reply delighted ARMYs and took to social media to express their happiness.

Theories surrounding BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie

The constant chatter surrounding the two global K-pop stars’ personal lives only seems to be increasing by the day. On May 23rd, an alleged picture of the two popular K-pop idols started doing the rounds on social media. In the hazy photo circulating online, a man and a woman can be seated together in a car heading towards the Jeju Islands. It is believed that the two people photographed together are BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie, owing to a strong resemblance to their facial features.

While BIG HIT MUSIC continues to maintain silence on the matter, YG Entertainment briefly responded by saying :

“We have nothing to say [regarding this matter], we will inform you if we have a different response to share.”

In a recent Bangtan video titled MBTI Lab 2, BTS' V shared his opinions on the widespread ’Perilla Leaf' debate, which is currently a hot topic of discussion in South Korea. He stated that he would not be comfortable with his partner separating the perilla leaves for someone else and might pick a “little fight with them.”

BTS comeback in June

Meanwhile, the K-pop juggernauts are all set to return with their upcoming anthology album titled Proof with the title track Yet to Come on June 10, just three days ahead of their ninth debut anniversary on June 13, 2022. The album is said to "embody the history of BTS."

Additionally, Bangtan members will also be teaming up with American music producer benny blanco to create remix versions of their three popular tracks - Fake Love, Life Goes On, and Blood Sweat Tears, which will be unveiled on May 27 via the septet’s official Twitter account.

Edited by Sayati Das