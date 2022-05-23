BTS' V and BLACKPINK Jennie's alleged pictures together goes viral and raises eyebrows, YG Entertainment responds 

BTS and BLACKPINK fans are currently debunking dating rumors between K-pop singers V, aka Kim Taehyung, and Jennie. A new picture recently popped up on the internet in which the two K-pop idols are allegedly seen together. Though the picture is extremely blurry, K-media outlets are speculating that the two singers might be dating or hanging around together.

While Taehyung’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, has not released any official notice, Jennie’s agency, YG Entertainment, has responded to the rumors. The agency earlier stated:

"We have nothing to say."

As reported by various media outlets, the snaps of Kim Taehyung and Jennie seem to have appeared from an unknown source. Many fans have pointed out the similarities between the picture with one of BTS' shows, In The Soop, where V was driving with J-Hope in the passenger seat.

ARMYs trend "LEAVE TAEHYUNG ALONE" on Twitter amidst BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie dating rumors

Dating rumors keep brewing out of nowhere when it comes to the K-pop industry, and this time the two idols involved in a dramatic speculation are prominent K-pop singers BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie. The two crooners have become the talk of the town after an alleged picture of them together was apparently leaked by an unknown source.

Kim Taehyung and Jennie’s dating rumors first surfaced on May 22, after media outlets were discussing how G-Dragon and Jennie recently broke up their alleged long-term relationship as the BIGBANG member supposedly unfollowed Jennie on Instagram. However, fans are of the opinion that the two singers never dated due to the lack of confirmation from both parties.

Nevertheless, things became a bit more confusing when an alleged picture of Taehyung and Jennie from Jeju Island began circulating on the internet. Taken from a distance, the picture allegedly shows Kim Taehyung and Jennie sitting in a car wearing sunglasses.

ARMYs and Blinks alike are now scrambling for answers and trying to authenticate whether the rumors are true. However, many think that the picture is simply photoshopped or edited to create unnecessary problems. Fans of the Christmas Tree crooner began trending "LEAVE TAEHYUNG ALONE" on Twitter trying to shut down the false rumors.

However, this is not the first time that Kim Taehyung and Jennie have been embroiled in an alleged dating rumor. After BTS members RM, Jimin, V, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, and SUGA made their official Instagram accounts, V made headlines for following Jennie from his account.

Meanwhile, BTS, the two-time Grammy-nominated K-pop boy group, is making its much-anticipated comeback on June 10, 2022, with a new album. The group has revealed its upcoming album to be an anthology of its past releases and has also released the tracklist for the same.

