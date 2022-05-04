×
"Mastermind of airport fashion": Monsieur G-Dragon's airport look sends fans into a frenzy

A still of the South Korean rapper (Image via @xxxibgdragon/Instagram)
Modified May 04, 2022 03:40 PM IST
News

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, also known as the 'King of K-pop,' has created ripples on the internet with a chic and ultra-modern airport fashion style. The rapper was spotted at Incheon International airport heading to the Netherlands to attend the Chanel 2022/23 Cruise Show.

He is the mastermind of airport fashion, G-DRAGON.WELCOME BACK MONSIEUR GDRAGONGD CHANEL AMBASSADOR RETURNS#GDRAGON #지드래곤#GDFashionKing@IBGDRGN https://t.co/b7GcbBQRpO

The K-pop global sensation made headlines with his unique and phenomenal outfit. As soon as the photos blew up, fans gushed in joy and called his ensemble smart and handsome. One fan perfectly described the rapper's style, saying:

"He is the mastermind of airport fashion. Welcome back, Monsieur G-Dragon".

The K-pop rapper is a fashion designer. His brand, Peaceminusone, collaborated with various international brands like Nike.

It's been so long, and he was so nervous 😭WELCOME BACK MONSIEUR GDRAGONGD CHANEL AMBASSADOR RETURNS#GDRAGON #지드래곤#GDFashionKing@IBGDRGN https://t.co/xZl6rCn9nD

G-Dragon stuns fans with a chic Chanel airport look

As a global brand ambassador for Chanel's high-end fashion brand, it was unsurprising for him to be invited to the 2022-23 Cruise Show. He was spotted taking pictures in Amsterdam.

On May 3, the K-pop rapper was going to Incheon Airport. As he stepped out of the vehicle, he looked debonair in a chic outfit. This further cemented his status as a fashion icon within the industry.

G-Dragon at Incheon International Airport today https://t.co/sKlKZef8Q1

The BIGBANG rapper styled himself in a silk off-white-colored shirt, dark-blue colored pants, and a black waist-length coat with a classic Chanel brooch attached. He wore a beanie, sunglasses, and a chain bag for accessories.

Netizens were floored by his fashion choices and flocked to social media to discuss his look, which seemed simple. But the tailoring, fit, and accessories made the look detailed.

G-Dragon at Incheon International Airport today https://t.co/sKlKZef8Q1

As soon as G-Dragon's airport pictures circulated on the internet, fans popularized the look by sharing and retweeting it gleefully. Fans loved how he mixed and balanced various clothing items. There is considerable enthusiasm for his pictures from the upcoming Chanel event.

@theseoulstory @YG_GlobalVIP King indeed! 👑 WELCOME BACK MONSIEUR GDRAGONGD CHANEL AMBASSADOR RETURNS#GDRAGON #지드래곤#GDFashionKing@IBGDRGN @CHANEL #CHANELShow
@theseoulstory @YG_GlobalVIP A fashion statement walking WELCOME BACK MONSIEUR GDRAGONGD CHANEL AMBASSADOR RETURNS#GDRAGON #지드래곤#GDFashionKing @IBGDRGN
@theseoulstory @ssapeaa @YG_GlobalVIP Chanel human indeed
AIRPORT IS AIRPORT BUT IMAGINE THE ACTUAL CHANEL EVENT OUTFIT 💥😍🥰🤪😜😝😌 NATURE IS HEALING AND G-DRAGON IS BACK #BIGBANG #BIGBANG_StillLife #GDRAGON @YG_GlobalVIP https://t.co/aflCGr1GTG
the legend is off for the chanel my gosh missing this for two years #지드래곤 #GDRAGON #GD #BIGBANG #빅뱅 #권지용 G-Dragon 'Kwon Ji-yong's fatal back attitude' [Photon HD] https://t.co/iBNWt0xPd2
@theseoulstory love him smFashion icon WELCOME BACK MONSIEUR GDRAGONGD CHANEL AMBASSADOR RETURNS#GDRAGON #지드래곤#GDFashionKing @IBGDRGN
@theseoulstory HUMBLE KING GDRAGONWELCOME BACK MONSIEUR GDRAGONGD CHANEL AMBASSADOR RETURNS#GDRAGON #지드래곤#GDFashionKing@IBGDRGN

Ever since his debut as an idol in the K-pop music industry, G-Dragon has amazed fans with his sensational style and individuality. He has been doing so for the last 15 years. This gives him credibility within the fashion industry as well.

K-pop celebrities usually have a distinctive style and individualized fashion. Industry experts and fans closely watch these idols, with the choice of clothing being an essential element. Being icons themselves, idols become models.

While supporters have their opinions on the best-looking member of BIGBANG, there seems to be a consensus that leader G-Dragon is fashion royalty, given his fire drip.

Edited by Srijan Sen

