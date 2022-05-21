"We will further expand and strengthen our partnership": Dior CEO Pietro Beccari showers immense praise on BLACKPINK's Jisoo

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has time and again proved herself to be a true fashionista. Being one of the global brand ambassadors for the luxury fashion brand Dior, the K-pop idol has won the hearts of not only fans, but also the CEO of the brand itself, Pietro Beccari.

Dior and K-pop singer Jisoo are clearly a match made in fashion heaven. The rare and dynamic bond between the designer label and muse has become iconic as netizens have witnessed jaw-dropping collections by the brand worn by BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

"The meeting between Jisoo and Dior was perfect marriage. We will further expand and strengthen our partnership in the future."

Pietro Beccari, CEO of Christian Dior Couture, showcases his admiration for BLACKPINK's Jisoo

In recent fashion news, the CEO and chairman of Christian Dior Couture, Pietro Baccari, expressed his opinions about K-pop idol Jisoo and how important she has become to the brand as her ethereal beauty and natural model-like features have captured the hearts of millions around the world, including the luxury brand’s as well.

Pietro Beccari recently shared the news with various media outlets that he plans to continue and strengthen business relationship with the BOOMBAYAH singer. He stated that the brand and Jisoo are a wholesome match, and together, they can open up a new perspective in the fashion world.

In 2021, Jisoo starred in a campaign for the high-end fashion brand’s Bobby bag and in March 2021, she was named the luxury brand’s official global ambassador.

With the new partnership, the brand's relationship with South Korea was further nourished and strengthened. Beccari continued to highly praise BLACKPINK's Jisoo and also spoke about her intellect.

"Jisoo is an amazingly wonderful person. Even though she is a top star, she is very humble. She is also very intelligent."

The fashion mogul further continued and stated:

"We talked a number of times when she came to France to attend the shows, and she always makes people around happy. She is a person who respects and cares about people, which is a really important quality."

In a video clip where Dior’s CEO, Pietro Beccari, welcomed Jisoo to attend a fashion show in Paris, France, in 2021, the chairman playfully stated that if YG Entertainment ever fires the BLACKPINK singer, all she needed to do was message him and he would take her onboard immediately.

Meanwhile, Pietro Beccari, who joined the Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey (LVMH) group back in 2016, took the lead in establishing the brand's DNA through Fendi and Louis Vuitton. Since taking office as the chairman and CEO of French fashion brand Christian Dior Couture back in 2018, sales have been at an all-time high despite the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

