BTS V's 5 best Weverse replies

BTS V has always actively interacted with fans on all social media platforms. Since his debut, he has not hesitated to share pictures of himself and other members on Twitter whenever he can. He even shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from various shoots.

Since Weverse was launched, V has actively sought out ARMYs on the platform to provide them solace, tease them, or give them updates about his life. He’s even played games with ARMYs, such as PUBG and the mafia game.

His Weverse activity had increased so much that he was given the title of Head of Entertainment Department. The singer was awarded a certificate and congratulatory sash for his continual presence on the app, talking to ARMYs.

Five times BTS V entertained ARMYs on Weverse with his replies

1) Career advice

wisha (🐢 in 🇰🇷) @doyou_bangtan

My hobby is taking photos

I like studying 60%



Your career is a video/film director.



5. Hello !! I am in junior highhh ..!

My hobby is to counsel my friends in trouble !! and for study, about 70~75 ..?!!!



4. Hello I am Sohee

My hobby is taking photos

I like studying 60%

Your career is a video/film director.

5. Hello !! I am in junior highhh ..!

My hobby is to counsel my friends in trouble !! and for study, about 70~75 ..?!!!

Your career is a private investigator (PI).

BTS V came on Weverse and asked ARMYs who seemed confused about their life's dream or the career they wanted to pick to post their name, their hobbies, and the amount they liked studying. Based on this information, V would be giving them career choices they could consider.

He diligently went through many posts and, based on their answers, gave them appropriate professions to pursue as their dream job. Some ARMYs were told to become private investigators, while others were advised to become architects.

2) Helping fairy

alex⁷ (slow) @iIlejeons



OP asked for A type blood donor for their grandfather, it can come from oversea, it looks very urgent



OP asked for A type blood donor for their grandfather, it can come from oversea, it looks very urgent

Tae helped them by commenting both in english and korean, such an angel

While scrolling through Weverse, BTS V came across an ARMY's post asking for help finding a blood donor for their sick grandfather. The ARMY was urgently looking for donors with type A blood and they mentioned that it could also come from overseas.

V made two replies under that tweet, one in Korean and the other in English, to help international fans understand the situation quicker. His responses gave the post the ability to have better visibility and reach more people than it would have earlier.

The ARMY later posted that they were able to find a donor much quicker and help their grandfather because of V.

3) Sleep over everything

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_ BTS WEVERSE COMMENT V/TAEHYUNG 220211



ARMY: taehyung.. are you interested in other sports... what sports do you like?



ARMY: taehyung.. are you interested in other sports... what sports do you like?

TH: i just want to keep lying down at home

Upon seeing BTS V active on Weverse, ARMYs started asking him about his hobbies and the sports he likes to play. He wittily replied that the only thing he prefers doing is sleeping at home.

He even mentioned that he doesn't work out or do sports as his fellow member Jungkook does.

However, he later confessed that he has been into judo and golfing lately and is enjoying golfing quite a lot. One can see him posting about his form and the people he has played golf with all over Instagram, Twitter, and even Weverse.

4) The lost songs

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_



ARMY: taehyungah please put 'travel with me' (in the mixtape) for sure 🥲🥲



TH: ah kekeke.. the songs I've uploaded aren't going to be in it.. I uploaded them and deleted the song files

ARMY: taehyungah please put 'travel with me' (in the mixtape) for sure 🥲🥲

TH: ah kekeke.. the songs I've uploaded aren't going to be in it.. I uploaded them and deleted the song files

TH: I'm sorry in advance, I can't even remember

BTS V has always teased ARMYs by posting snippets of the songs he is currently working on. However, to ARMYs dismay, the songs he uploads to his social media accounts have not made the cut on his mixtape.

He has been working on releasing his mixtape for a while now. However, the perfectionist in him is never completely satisfied with the work. The songs ARMYs have heard till now have been exquisite.

However, hearing that those songs would never see the light of day made them extremely upset.

On Weverse, ARMYs were requesting V to include in his mixtape the songs he let the fans hear. However, V replied, saying that songs that have been released as snippets have already been deleted off his computer.

5) Friendship tattoos

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_ BTS WEVERSE COMMENT V/TAEHYUNG 220406



ARMY: don't get a tattoo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



TH: I'll take care of that myself and (we've) been talking about a friendship tattoo among the members

ARMY: don't get a tattoo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

TH: I'll take care of that myself and (we've) been talking about a friendship tattoo among the members

TH: wel/i will get the friendship tattoo someday.. look forward to it 🥰🥰

ARMYs on Weverse inquired about BTS V's plans on getting tattoos like his fellow members Jungkook and Jimin. He replied by saying that he might get a trumpet tattoo on his arm. However, he is afraid that it might hurt too much. He is also scared that his father might not like it.

When a fan demanded him not to get a tattoo, V stood his ground, exclaiming that all the members had even thought of getting a friendship tattoo, something permanent that could not get lost. He asked that particular fan to look forward to their matching tattoos.

He even mentioned that the tattoo might be somewhere others cannot see.

BTS V has always interacted with ARMYs on Weverse for hours. He's expressed that scrolling through posts and reading the warm words ARMYs write for BTS always left him feeling refreshed and happy.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar