MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon invites BTS' Jungkook to a friendly sparring match after watching his boxing video online

BTS members often give glimpses of their day-to-day activities to their fans via social media. The boys created their individual Instagram accounts back in December 2021 during their short hiatus period, and they have been highly active since.

Fans of the group, known as ARMY, look forward to updates from the members eagerly.

On April 16, group member, Jungkook, and professional coach/trainer, Tommy, posted videos of them training and boxing with each other. To their surprise, MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon replied to Tommy’s post and requested Jungkook to have a match with him sometime soon.

MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon extends a boxing invitation to BTS' Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook has taken up boxing as a hobby recently and he doesn’t shy away from posting about it on his official Instagram account. Making every ARMY's heart flutter with his quick and impressive moves, Jungkook has embraced the challenege with open arms. Recently, he posted a video flaunting his skills in a practice match against his coach, Tommy, who is a professional boxing coach/trainer.

Tommy also shared the video on his profile. In the video, Jungkook can be seen sparring with Tommy, who had blocking pads on his hands instead of boxing gloves. Coaches usually use this equipment to help trainees practice punching safely.

In Tommy's comment section, fans were surprised to discover a comment from a famous Japanese martial artist and judoka, Choo Sung-hoon, who invited BTS' Jungkook to a friendly sparring session.

Choo Sung-hoon replies to Tommy's post (Image via @tommy_tt_jk/Instagram)

The translation of Choo Sung-hoon's original comment read,

"Please let him know that we should have a sparring session next time."

Choo Sung-hoon is an accoladed boxer, mixed martial artist and wrestler, who won a gold medal for South Korea at the 2001 Asian Championships, and for Japan at the 2002 Asian Games.

Fans react to Choo Sung-hoon's boxing invitation

Soon after Choo Sung-hoon extended the friendly invitation through Jungkook’s coach, ARMYs around the world began to trend “Save Jungkook” on social media platforms in a hilarious move.

Since it has not been long since Jungkook began training, fans have asked Choo Sung-hoon to go easy on the K-pop star.

as_jk⁷ 🐰 @asjbts7 @akiyamayoshihir I hope you can meet Jungkook he will be very happy to meet you, but please be easy with our maknae 🥺 @akiyamayoshihir I hope you can meet Jungkook he will be very happy to meet you, but please be easy with our maknae 🥺💜

BTS gears up to release new album in June 2022

BTS wrapped up the successful Permission to Dance On Stage four-day concert in Las Vegas on April 16. The members have finally landed safely in Seoul, South Korea and are gearing up to work on the group’s upcoming 5th full-length album which is set to drop on June 10, 2022. Group member RM is currently still in Las Vegas.

We are yet to get more information regarding the group's much-awaited new album.

