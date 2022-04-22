5 best BTS' V songs you should listen to now

Kim Taehyung, also known as V, is one of the biggest musicians and K-pop idols today. The artist's baritone and his capability to make you feel the emotion of his music always impresses the listeners. Throughout his career, V has produced some of the best solo songs, some even depicting his personal self and feelings. So, the songs sung by BTS' V are a treasure that every ARMY should cherish and groove to.

As a singer, BTS' V has also sung K-drama OSTs such as It's Definitely You and Christmas Tree, which went on to become huge hits, proving V's popularity and talent.

So, to honor BTS' V, here's a list of his top 5 solo songs.

5 BTS' V songs that will touch your heart

1) Singularity (2018)

In addition, there were many nicknames for KBS also introduced Singularity as the highlight of the concert, saying, "V's solo performance has taken the hearts of many grandmothers."In addition, there were many nicknames for #BTSV , who showed unrealistic beauty in a black feather coat, and foreign media outlets reported+

Featuring in BTS' Love Yourself: Tear, Singularity is BTS' V's one of the best tracks he ever crooned. The song is based on the book The Singularity is Near written by Ray Kurzweil and includes a captivating choreography which will keep you bound till the very end of the song.

Since LY: Tear was an anthalogy encompassing dark themes and concepts, Singularity proved to be its mongram. The song gets better with every listen and showcases Taehyung's deep and intriguing voice beautifully.

2) Winter Bear (2019)

Among the four vocalists in BTS, V is the only singer with a baritone and he proved it again with Winter Bear. His 2019 release is special to both the singer and his fans. Winter Bear marked V's first all-English track, which he produced, wrote, composed, and directed himself.

On top of that, the soulful song was a gift from V to his late grandmother on her third death anniversary, which made the piece extra special.

In an interview, V revealed that the song is also inspired by a scene from the movie About Time, which is apparently one of his favorite films.

3) Sweet Night (2020)

V's "Sweet Night" extends its record as the song reaching #1 in the most countries in iTunes history (118).

Even though BTS' V has a deep-pitched voice, he always manages to soothe us with his songs. Sweet Night is one of those songs. The BTS member sang the OST for K-drama Itaewon Class, which also starred his close friend Park Seo-joon from the Wooga Squad.

Sweet Night is beautifully written, the lyrics depict the yearning of a loved one and is one of the most heartwarming OSTs to ever release. Its affect made it the best OST of 2020 and the song also made other records.

4) Inner Child (2020)





#TAEHYUNG about Inner Child:This song is for the little boy imnida, who worked hard to become who I am today.I'm singing for my past self who was going through a rough time. It's my 1st bright solo track.







Hailing from BTS' Map of the Soul: 7, Inner Child is an ode from V to his younger self who encountered multiple hardships as a young member in the K-pop industry. As V sings the song, he assures his younger version and tells him about his happy and successful life.

Inner Child reflects on V's struggles and his journey to becoming a global star. The song is an emotional and personal letter V wrote to himself.

5) Stigma (2016)





Stigma is #1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart for the 8th Anniversary since V's surprise unveiling as the final BTS member.

Stigma comes from BTS' critically acclaimed album Wings, and the song carries a lot of pain within. Fans believe that Stigma is based on his character from HYYH or Bangtan Universe, where he ends up killing his abusive father. Through the song, he punishes his fragility for killing his father and dubbing himself a sinner.

V is all set to release his solo mixtape KTh1 soon, which will take a fresh outlook on him as a solo artist. Fans will also get to see more of V's talent in BTS' upcoming comeback in June.

