 BTS' Bangtan Universe starter pack: Highlight reels, notes, and more

The Bangtan Universe, or simply called the BTS Universe, is filled with extra information regarding the music the septet makes. Abbreviated as BU, the Bangtan Universe was initially called The Most Beautiful Moment In Life Series or Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa series (HYYH). If you are new to BTS ARMY, it can be overwhelming to understand the extra content provided by BTS and BigHit for their fans. However, the Bangtan Universe starter pack will be perfect for the new ARMY to better understand the BU.

Centered around the seven main characters - Jin, Suga, J-jope, Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook - BU is a fictional world that serves as a vehicle for storytelling. All the content (Highlight Reels, Notes, Timelines, etc) is BU-certified. Also, as BTS and BU began gaining popularity, BU expanded to other platforms to produce more content.

Here are 5 things you should know to understand the Bangtan Universe better.

BTS' Bangtan Universe starter pack: 5 things to know

1) Highlight Reels

Highlight Reels are short films that feature seven characters and their fictional lives. In BTS music videos, Jin (Seok-jin) majorly portrays the main character. However, the highlight reel showcases all BTS members living a different life with a specific backstory.

These highlight reels and short videos continue to be the story of the characters ever since their journey started (after the release of I Need You). As an ARMY, you can gain more insight into BTS's music videos and the stories they follow after watching all the highlight reels.

2) HYYH Notes

haru⁷🌿 @BOMHARU1230



#BTS #화양연화THENOTES



*you already know right? no posting w/o credit, no cropping my @ etc etc... I trust you all... [TRANS] @BTS_twt HYYH THE NOTE (Masterlist)*you already know right? no posting w/o credit, no cropping my @ etc etc... I trust you all... [TRANS] @BTS_twt HYYH THE NOTE (Masterlist)#BTS #화양연화THENOTES *you already know right? no posting w/o credit, no cropping my @ etc etc... I trust you all...

HYYH stands for Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa, the trilogy released before BTS' album Wings. It is also the series where the Bangtan Universe began. Hence, it holds an important place in the BU timeline.

HYYH Notes 1 & 2 are the narrative texts and tweets which came into existence after the debut of BTS' EP Love Yourself: HER. Four small booklets were released with the release of the album. After the Love Yourself trilogy, HYYH Notes 1 book was launched. Since then, HYYH Notes 2 has also been released by BigHit.

The notes, in general, act like a diary, written by the characters of the BU.

3) Location

ramie⁷ @wishlistjoon so these are all the connections of the bts universe?? oh my god so these are all the connections of the bts universe?? oh my god https://t.co/jLEasg0iHQ

The Bangtan Universe and its stories occur in Songju, a fictional city in South Korea. The clear and developed map of Songju was first shared in the last pages of 花樣年華 THE NOTES 1 (each version).

BTS ARMY is familiar with the fictional town. One can also find a physical map of Songju at the HYBE Insight museum, along with events and other connections pinned to it.

4)Webtoon

Rosan⁷ @xCeleste___

Just got done reacting to it.



I wonder if it'll be called SAVE ME "Young Forever" or "WINGS"



[@BTS_twt] #SAVE_ME_EP15 SAVE ME WEBTOON Season 2 confirmed!Just got done reacting to it.I wonder if it'll be called SAVE ME "Young Forever" or "WINGS" SAVE ME WEBTOON Season 2 confirmed!Just got done reacting to it.I wonder if it'll be called SAVE ME "Young Forever" or "WINGS"[@BTS_twt] #SAVE_ME_EP15

Webtoons are another important part of the Bangtan Universe. Under BU, BTS has two webtoons: Save Me and 7Fates: CHAKHO. The latter was released recently and falls under the fantasy genre. However, Save Me starred the septet as best friends with unlike hardships and goals. But their fates were intertwined through the good and tough times they spent together.

5) Timeline

Kim⁷ 🌻 @wingscouldflyyy



A Summary of dates and events from HYYH Notes (LY: Her, Tear, and Answer album) + Smeraldo Book The Notes 1 + Highlight Reel



#HYYHTheNotes

#화양연화 #花樣年華 @BTS_twt

(updated with all the complete dates) 1/2 BTS UNIVERSE TIMELINEA Summary of dates and events from HYYH Notes (LY: Her, Tear, and Answer album) + Smeraldo Book The Notes 1 + Highlight Reel #화양연화 TheNotes(updated with all the complete dates) 1/2 BTS UNIVERSE TIMELINEA Summary of dates and events from HYYH Notes (LY: Her, Tear, and Answer album) + Smeraldo Book The Notes 1 + Highlight Reel#HYYHTheNotes #화양연화TheNotes#화양연화 #花樣年華 @BTS_twt(updated with all the complete dates) 1/2 https://t.co/kQbUYb7bgt

BU came into existence on April 29, 2015. All the BTS albums (except some) borrow a part of the plot from BU to feature it in their music videos. Many of BTS songs such as I Need You, First Love, Euphoria, Run, Stigma, Lie, Blood Sweats & Tear were featured in the BU content.

However, their album Be did not contain any content related to the fictional universe. Jin, the eldest of the pack, said:

"It wasn't part of BTS Universe and it was really natural so I think it felt more comfortable. We can't forget about the universe but we should make albums like this to take a break once in a while where we all participate together."

Edited by Somava Das