K-pop friendships: meet Wooga Squad!

The Wooga Squad has to be one of the most famous groups of friends in the K-pop and K-drama world. Consisting of both Korean actors and singers, the Wooga Squad screams talent and chaos. The group includes Kim Taehyung aka BTS' V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik, and Peakboy. The five-member squad is the ultimate favorite among K-pop and K-drama fans due to its composition. Moreover, their friendship and adorable moments make them more likable among the fans.

The Squad came into existence through actor Park Seo-joon. The What's Wrong With Secretary Kim actor met Park Hyung-sik and BTS' V on the set of K-drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Later, he introduced them to his two other close friends: Choi Woo-sik and Peakboy.

Here's what you need to know more about the Wooga Squad members.

Meet the charismatic Wooga Squad

1) Kim Taehyung aka BTS' V

Kim Taehyung does not need any introduction. The BTS vocalist has been in the Wooga Squad ever since he appeared on the drama Hwarang. Being the youngest in the group, he is often babied by the other members. The other squad members never fail to praise V as a singer, and can often be seen praising BTS' songs and performances through social media.

His friendship and involvement with the squad is precious and valuable to the singer. The BTS member has sung OSTs for K-dramas starring Choi Woo-sik and Park Seo-joon in leading roles.

2) Park Seo-joon

Park Seo-joon is one of the best K-drama actors, and is frequently appreciated for his acting. Also known as the king of romantic-comedy dramas, Park Seo-joon will soon make his Hollywood debut in a new Marvel film. He has been roped in to star alongside Brie Larson in the movie.

Apart from this exciting news, Park Seo-joon is popularly known for his work in dramas such as Itaewon Class, She Was Pretty, Fight For My Way, among others.

3) Park Hyung-sik

Park Hyung-sik is a renowned Korean actor and also a K-pop idol. He has been giving incredible performances on the small screen for years, and is credited with roles in some of the best K-dramas to ever air in the country. Recently, he stole hearts with his bold performance in Happiness. Since March 2022, the actor has been working in Disney+'s ongoing drama Soundtrack #1.

His other works include Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, Suits, High Society, and The Heirs.

4) Choi Woo-shik

Choi Woo-shik earned global fame with his main role in the 2019 hit film Parasite. The actor received love from thousands of his fans as well as from the Wooga Squad members. All of them shared personal messages to congratulate him on his mega success.

More than that, Choi Woo-shik has appeared in smash hit movies like Train To Busan, The Witch: Part 1, and Set Me Free. His credit list also includes dramas such as Our Beloved Summer, Hogu's Love, and more.

5) Peakboy

Kwon Sung-hwan, better known as Peakboy, is a South Korean rapper and singer. He is the fifth and last member of the group who recently made a Wooga Squad reunion happen. The other four members of the squad made a guest appearance on Peakboy's 2021 single Gyopo Hairstyle. The squad made a hilarious comeback with their distinctive roles and showcased their chemistry as friends.

Peakboy made his debut with Gin & Tonic in 2017, and has been releasing new music ever since.

