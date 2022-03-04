Park Seo-joon “couldn’t believe” Marvel wanted to speak to him for a role in 'Captain Marvel 2'

South Korea’s prominent actor, Park Seo-joon, has finally opened up about his venture into the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels. In an interview with The Guardian, the actor revealed that he “couldn’t believe” someone from the MCU had contacted him for a role. His nervous laughs were an example of him trying to avoid Marvel-related trick questions too.

Agency Awesome ENT confirmed reports of the Itaewon Class actor joining the cast only in September last year, after the internet was rife with his participation since July. The actor has been Korea’s heartthrob for years and now joins the MCU as the third South Korean actor after Claudia Kim and Ma Dong-seok.

Park Seo-joon and Marvel? Actor opens up about getting a call from the comic behemoth

Park Seo-joon’s foray into Hollywood with an MCU movie shook the K-drama industry, and naturally, the fans. After months of secrecy, it seems like the actor is ready to answer and dodge some Marvel-related questions.

In a recent interview, the 33-year-old actor spoke about his disbelief at receiving a call from the MCU team. Even while talking only about the call, he made sure not to divulge any details on the project - which did make him a bit nervous, as The Guardian reported.

“When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak with me, I couldn’t believe it. I actually couldn’t believe it. I’m just trying to be careful with Marvel-related questions. [laughs nervously].”

The Fight For My Way actor talked about filming jitters on a foreign set and added how the team helped him feel welcome.

“I’m not someone who has a fear of challenges, but whether I am filming in South Korea or abroad, everything is a challenge for me. So, I did feel some nerves at first. But everyone was so helpful and welcoming that I was able to find my feet really quickly.”

In September last year, the actor flew to London, reportedly for The Marvels filming. His pictures on Instagram confirmed the same.

Park Seo-joon even addressed the sudden, incredible boost South Korean content has made (and continues to make) globally. He shared that he is “proud” to contribute to the Hallyu wave, sharing that he “got to make a lot of international fans” through Netflix’s Itaewon Class, which was released at the start of 2020, the year the world started paying heed to K-dramas.

Park Seo-joon will star in the movie alongside Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Zawe Ashton, who might be playing the antagonist. Details regarding the Itaewon Class actor’s role remain a mystery, but fans worldwide hope the actor is not given a token representation.

Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels is scheduled for a February 17, 2023 release.

Meanwhile, Park Seo-joon recently departed for Hungary to continue filming the sports-comedy movie Dream alongside K-pop idol IU.

