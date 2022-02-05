Our Beloved Summer’s Choi Woo-shik on why leading drama was tougher than Parasite

Korean dramas like Our Beloved Summer are currently all the rage on Netflix, with almost all the new releases emerging as the most popular shows on the streamer. The romantic drama, starring Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi, has garnered high ratings and rave reviews for its impressive cast performances.

Our Beloved Summer marks Choi Woo-shik’s return to the small screen after a gap of four years since he played a supporting role in the TV series, The Package. The actor attained global fame by starring in the Oscar-winning film, Parasite.

Hence, one would think that he would find it easier to lead a K-drama than a film.

For Choi, starring in Our Beloved Summer was tougher

In a chat with The Korea Times, Woo-shik revealed that the pressure of playing Ung in Our Beloved Summer was “heavier” compared to his role in Parasite.

“There was enormous pressure (in leading). As the premiere day came closer, the burden felt heavier every day. The feedback for the series is completely different than the feedback I would get from starring in a film.”

The series, based on the webcomic of the same name by Han Kyoung-chal, tells the complicated love of illustrator Ung and PR specialist Kook Yeon-Su.

They were high school sweethearts who went through a bad breakup. But years later, their paths cross again, and they are forced to be in each other’s life.

Directed by Kim Yoon-jin and based on a script by Lee Na-eun, the series has debuted on Netflix with all 16 episodes, but it previously aired on SBS TV weekly, further increasing the pressure for Woo-shik.

“You are getting responses for each episode, and there are so many different views and reviews from audience members ranging in different ages, so I felt a lot of pressure.”

But despite his initial misgivings, once the 31-year-old read the script, he knew he had to get on board.

“I really loved the series’ script. After reading it, I had to get on board. I was dying to take the role. I’ve been playing roles in which my characters either kill someone or get killed or run away from something and struggle to survive. So playing this kind of tender, heartwarming character was really satisfying. I hope to continue to take part in stories that depict realistic romance.”

Interestingly, Our Beloved Summer is Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi’s second on-screen pairing. The duo starred in 2018’s mystery horror film, The Witch, wherein Woo-shik was seen in the role of the menacing villain Nobleman.

Edited by Ravi Iyer