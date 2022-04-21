BTS' 5 best replies on Weverse

BTS love interacting with their fans and have always made sure to let them know how loved they are. Earlier, the group used to reply to fans on Twitter, however, with their growing fanbase, that became difficult.

The South Korean app called Fancafe was where BTS interacted with a lot of their Korean fans, but this platform made communication with their international fans difficult.

Soon after, they ditched Fancafe for their company's own app, Weverse. BTS members often come online and scroll through posts, replying to ARMYs on the posts they've made. They often play games and ask for suggestions from ARMYs as well.

The K-pop supergroup uses Weverse to converse with fans and update them about what they're doing and share their emotions and feelings. It is a safe space for both BTS and ARMYs.

5 replies from BTS members on Weverse that ARMYs love

1) RM's suspension streak

Anshi💃JIMIN OST @onlybtsrule Y'all know bts now have this picture framed in the Hybe building sksksks Y'all know bts now have this picture framed in the Hybe building sksksks https://t.co/Qi5mz3IVJI

When an ARMY uploaded a picture of V blowing on a dandelion next to an image of RM with his messed up blonde hair, which represented the dandelion, RM jokingly directed Weverse to suspend the ARMY from the platform.

RM, however, forgot that he was the one who had given ARMYs the ammunition by uploading that image of himself.

Anshi💃JIMIN OST @onlybtsrule When this army said they want to be banned for 3 days too and namjoon responded this– When this army said they want to be banned for 3 days too and namjoon responded this– https://t.co/VilgWHCOdD

Another ARMY uploaded a very old and albeit embarrassing image of RM's from the past and RM asked Weverse once again to suspend this ARMY as well for 300 days.

2) SUGA's wit

SUGA doesn't come online often, but whenever he does, it is always to make ARMYs laugh.

An ARMY uploaded a picture of Jimin doing the manner legs when the make-up artist was applying make-up on him. Manner legs are to stretch your legs wide enough to reach the height of the person you're interacting with without them having to reach up to you. This is done to make the other person more comfortable.

However, Jimin didn't need to do that, as one can see in the picture, the make-up artist was crouching. SUGA hilariously commented, saying Jimin's manners make other people uncomfortable, leaving ARMYs in splits.

3) Jimin's heartwarming words

ISHNA⁷ @is_hn_a This army on weverse represented most of us and jimin's reply is so heartwarming pls he needs to be protected This army on weverse represented most of us and jimin's reply is so heartwarming pls he needs to be protected 😭 https://t.co/sHG3LWXtLv

Jimin is always at the forefront of trying to console ARMYs or reminding them to take care of themselves. He is always there for ARMYs with his sweet and caring words, letting them know there is someone in Seoul who is their well-wisher.

A fan felt terrible for having watched a BTS concert via an illegal streaming link instead of buying the ticket and expressed their feelings in the Weverse post.

Jimin, instead of berating the fan for breaking the rules, made sure to let the fan know that BTS would love them no matter what. Jimin assured the fan that everything was okay and that they should not hate themselves.

He wrote it all in English because the fan was an international ARMY, another minute thing Jimin took into consideration while consoling the ARMY.

4) V's reality check

V is as straightforward as he is hilarious, and Weverse is his playground. He often comes on Weverse to chat with ARMYs and leaves the funniest replies under people's posts.

V treats ARMYs like his friends and hence is very blunt in his words to them, which the fans appreciate.

A fan on Weverse told V that they loved him and even ended their post with a kiss. In his hilarious style, instead of saying he loves them back, which everyone knows he does, he proceeded to block the love confession by building a defense.

Another fan tried to be cute and asked him when they should charge their phone's battery. Instead of following through with that ARMY's cutesy act, V stated that the ARMY was too grown to be asking others this question.

5) Dionysus Jin

doolset🍊 @doolsetbangtan *sings dionysus* watching the sky through the wine glass that has dionysus on automatically makes me sing dionysus



ok since army wants i guess i have no choice but to have a drink today i’m really doing this because army wants me to ah i have no other choice.. *sings dionysus* watching the sky through the wine glass that has dionysus on automatically makes me sing dionysusok since army wants i guess i have no choice but to have a drink today i’m really doing this because army wants me to ah i have no other choice.. 💜 *sings dionysus* watching the sky through the wine glass that has dionysus on automatically makes me sing dionysus💜💜🐹 ok since army wants i guess i have no choice but to have a drink today i’m really doing this because army wants me to ah i have no other choice.. https://t.co/J1QwvXO1FN

Jin is always under other members' posts, especially J-Hope, asking them to have a drink with him. So when he saw a post of an ARMY enjoying wine while singing along to their song Dionysus, Jin had to reply to that post.

Jin commented under the post, stating that since the ARMY's post is clearly an invitation for Jin to go and drink, he will oblige. He jokingly made it seem that he was only drinking because he had no choice as the ARMY was forcing Jin to drink and not because he was just looking for a reason to.

Since BTS joined Instagram, they have used the sticker function in their stories to actively interact with fans there as well.

Edited by R. Elahi