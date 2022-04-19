BTS' Jimin and Ha Sun-woon unite to collaborate on an OST for K-drama series 'Our Blues' 

BTS’ Jimin and K-pop soloist Ha Sung-woon will participate in the making of the original soundtrack for the ongoing tvN K-drama series Our Blues. The production company behind the series has stated that Jimin’s OST has now been converted into a duet song. The announcement has created ripples on the internet, with fans eagerly waiting for the OST to drop.

Ha Sung-woon is a South Korean singer and songwriter best known as a member of the K-pop boy band Wanna One. The singer recently ventured on his journey as a soloist in 2019 and released his first extended play, My Moment, on February 28, 2019. Jimin and Ha Sung-woon have been known to be close friends since before they both debuted as K-pop idols and bandmates.

Close friends BTS' Jimin and Ha Sung-woon to drop first-ever collab OST in April

On April 19, 2022, the OST production company for tvN’s ongoing Korean drama series Our Blues confirmed that K-pop idols Jimin and Ha Sung-woon will be collaborating on an OST for the series.

Speaking about the original soundtrack, a source from Yamyam Entertainment stated:

"BTS’ Jimin and Ha Sung-woon will be participating in the OST for 'Our Blues.' Jimin’s sweet voice and Ha Sung-woon’s charming and attractive vocals allowed this song to shine even brighter, and they made the song more beautiful with their fantastic harmony."

Well-known by fans for being close friends for years, BTS' Jimin and Ha Sung-woon will be working together on their first-ever collaboration track since their respective debuts in the music industry. The OST is set to drop on April 25 at 12 am KST, shortly after the coming weekend’s broadcast of Our Blues.

The K-drama series producer Song Dong-woon said,

"After exploring a lot of melodies that fit well with the voices of Jimin and Ha Sung-woon, we were able to finish recording a song that perfectly suited the drama."

Producer Song Dong-woon has not only produced K-drama series like Hotel Del Luna and Descendants of the Sun, but also worked with various K-pop singers for their soundtracks like Ailee’s I Will Go, Crush’s Beautiful, Chanyeol & Punch’s Stay With Me, and Soyou’s I Miss You.

Our Blues narrates the sweet as well as bitter life stories of the characters at different stages of life. However, these characters are somewhat interconnected with each other in some way or the other.

The K-drama series can also be streamed on Netflix. New episodes are released every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 pm KST. Four episodes of the series have been released so far, with episodes 5 and 6 set to drop on April 23 and 24, respectively.

