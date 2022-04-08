5 must-watch K-drama series to look out for in April 2022

South Korean entertainment never disappoints. Over the past few years, K-dramas have managed to slide into a larger purview of mainstream content. They have evolved with the times with regards to style, genre, and messaging. From history lovers to thriller addicts, there's a k-drama for almost everyone.

They create a wide variety of dramas so that K-drama lovers never run out of content. Year after year, the industry experiments with various storytelling formats, cinematography, storylines, plots, and characters.

2022 brings forth a whole set of dramas, especially the month of April. This month welcomes a whole new set of adventurous dramas.

Top 5 must-watch K-dramas of April 2022

From feel-good shows to thought provoking gems, there are various types of K-dramas ready to entertain for the month of April. So, K-drama connoisseurs get ready to live, laugh, and love with some of the most anticipated watches for April 2022. The following are the most hyped k-dramas for April 2022.

1) Tomorrow

In non-war-related news, I want to recommend a new K-drama called "Tomorrow." Due to a screw-up by a couple of grim reapers, a man whose time to die hasn't come is in a coma. While in a coma, his soul is put to work as a grim reaper, but with a twist. His job is to save lives.

With an other-worldly cast featuring the likes of Kim Hee-seon, Ro-woon, Lee Soo-hyuk, Yun Ji-on, and Kim Hae-sook, K-drama viewers should be prepared to dive into the world of the afterlife.

The show follows Choi Jun-woong, played by actor Ro-woon, who is in pursuit of a job. His world gets turned upside down when he encounters the angel of death Koo-ryeon, played by actress Kim Hee-seon, and Im Ryoog-gu, played by actor Yun Ji-on. They are part of the crisis management team, saving suicidal people from the brink of death. Eventually, Choi Jun-woong will soon become a part of this team.

Release date: April 1, 2022

Number of episodes: 16 (weekly episode release)

Platform: Netflix

2) Green Mothers Club

Drama lovers, get ready to be thrust into the adventurous world of the complexities of motherhood. This K-drama features a dynamic cast of Lee Yo-won, Choo Ja-hyun, Kim Gyu-ri, Jang Hye-jin, and Joo Min-kyung.

This slice-of-life drama revolves around mothers who send their children to elementary school. With their own complexes, trauma, and hardships to overcome, they find solace and companionship in one another. Through their interactions, they bond and grow as people.

Release date: April 6, 2022

Number of episodes: 16

Platform: Netflix

3) Again My Life

Viu PINOY @ViuPinoy



Catch the much-awaited Korean Viu Original series Again My Life with Lee Joon-gi and Kim Ji-eun. Streaming on April 8.

🏻 ow.ly/h5QN50DFQny



#ViuPinoy #KDrama #AgainMyLife #ViuOriginal #LeeJoonGi #KimJiEun April is official here, shall we start the countdown?Catch the much-awaited Korean Viu Original series Again My Life with Lee Joon-gi and Kim Ji-eun. Streaming on April 8. April is official here, shall we start the countdown? Catch the much-awaited Korean Viu Original series Again My Life with Lee Joon-gi and Kim Ji-eun. Streaming on April 8.👉🏻 ow.ly/h5QN50DFQny #ViuPinoy #KDrama #AgainMyLife #ViuOriginal #LeeJoonGi #KimJiEun https://t.co/SE8KfOO7dP

Inching in with a dash of mystery, drama, and fantasy, this upcoming drama is another must-watch for this month. With an exciting cast of Lee Joon-gi, Lee Kyoung-young, Kim Ji-eun, and Jung Sang-hoon in a gripping plot, this K-drama will have everyone on the edge of their seats.

The drama follows Kim Hee-woo, played by actor Lee Joon-gi, who through hard work and perseverance passes the bar exam. He is eventually employed as a prosecutor and gets involved in a corruption case related to politician Jo Tae-seob, played by actor Lee Kyoung-young. Kim Hee-woo is mysteriously killed but finds himself alive once again.

Release date: April 8, 2022

Number of episodes: 16

Platform: Viki

4) Shooting Stars

Introducing a bit of romance and laughter with this K-drama, brace yourselves to be swept up by some swoon-worthy romance and laughable moments in this upcoming drama. Featuring popular actors like Lee Sung-kyung, Kim Young-dae, Yoon Jong-hoon, Kim Yoon-hye, Park So-jin, and Lee Jung-Shin, Shooting Stars explores the lives of employees and stars in the entertainment industry.

The drama revolves around the budding romance between a PR executive for the entertainment industry, Oh Han-byul, played by actress Lee Sung-kyung, and top star, Gong Tae-sung, played by actor Kim Young-dae. Though the two are sworn enemies and bicker over every matter, they slowly begin developing feelings for each other.

Release date: April 8, 2022

Number of episodes: 16

Platform: Yet to be announced

1) Monstrous

ye. @yeanskii



Premieres on Friday, April 29th 2022.

The battle against the strange power that binds the human heart.



#KooKyohwan #ShinHyunbeen #KimJiyoung #KwakDongyeon #NamDareum #Monstrous Character Poster 🦅Premieres on Friday, April 29th 2022.The battle against the strange power that binds the human heart. #Monstrous Character Poster 🦅Premieres on Friday, April 29th 2022.The battle against the strange power that binds the human heart.#KooKyohwan #ShinHyunbeen #KimJiyoung #KwakDongyeon #NamDareum https://t.co/RiVGFfOLTZ

Drama lovers, be prepared to be spooked, as this upcoming drama is all about supernatural and strange happenings. Featuring a talented cast of Koo Gyo-hwan Shin Hyun-bin, Kim Ji-young, Park Ho-san, Kwak Dong-yeon, and Nam Da-reum, this drama is bound to have a mysterious grip on all those who watch it.

This drama follows the lives of people impacted by a supernatural phenomenon.

Jung Ki-Hoon, played by actor Koo Gyo-hwan, is an anarcheologist who researches strange and supernatural events. For personal reasons, he visits Jinyang County to research Gwibul, a statue possessed by an evil spirit, only to fall prey to strange happenings in the city.

Another character impacted by the strange happenings is archeologist Lee Soo-Jin, played by actress Shin Hyun-bin, who visits Jinyan County after the death of her only child. She falls prey to a supernatural phenomenon.

These strange events also impact the lives of people living in Jingyang county like the police substation chief Han Seok-Hee, played by actress Kim Ji-young, her son Han Do-Kyung, played by actor Nam Da-reum, governor Kwon Jong-Soo, played by actor Park Ho-san, and trouble maker Kwak Yong-Joo, played by actor Kwak Dong-yeon.

Release date: April 29, 2022

Number of episodes: 6

Platform: Yet to be announced

With many big releases this month, the above suggestions are just the icing on the cake. K-drama fans, it's time to strap on that seatbelt, as this month will zoom past with a rollercoaster of enthralling series.

