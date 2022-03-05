Lee Joon-gi’s new revenge drama Again My Life poster released

Top Hallyu star Lee Joon-gi, who was last seen in the hit tvN series Flower of Evil, is returning to the small screen with the SBS TV drama Again My Life. To mark the upcoming release of the much-anticipated show, the actor shared an official teaser poster featuring his lead protagonist in the series.

The series, based on a web novel of the same name, will see Lee Joon-gi as Kim Hee-woo, a talented and passionate prosecutor who is determined to expose and bring down the corrupt and evil politician Jo Tae-seob, played by Lee Geung-young.

Tae-seob dishonestly gets Hee-woo killed but a miracle happens and he gets a second chance to live as well as punish his killers.

The new poster for Again My Life

Lee Joon-gi recently took to Instagram to share the latest poster of the series. In the poster, two faces of his character are seen, implying the different phases of his life — before his death and post his miraculous return to life.

The poster’s caption highlights that the show will be “the tale of a passionate prosecutor punishing pure evil after a life reset.”

In his post, the actor also requested that his fans look forward to his upcoming show. In response, his followers congratulated him for starring in another unique project and shared how they are eagerly waiting for the drama’s release.

Series producers trust Lee Joon-gi’s acting

The producers of Again My Life shared in an interview how Lee Joon-gi’s acting “leaves no room for doubt” that he has done justice to his character. They said,

“Just as he is known for being an actor you can always trust, Lee Joon Gi’s acting leaves no room for doubt. His acting adds strength to Kim Hee-woo’s story, and his portrayal of the character’s detailed but explosive emotions will shine [on screen].”

They further invited viewers to tune into the series to see the mystery of Kim Hee-wo’s return to life unfold and how he embarks on a mission to exact vengeance.

“To find out whether Kim Hee-woo, who returns as the embodiment of revenge after his life is reset through a stroke of fate, will be able to succeed in his revenge, please keep an eye on the detailed saga and [revenge] plot that will unfold.”

Again My Life is all set to premiere on SBS TV on April 8, 2022, with weekly episodes airing on Fridays and Saturdays.

Edited by Sabika