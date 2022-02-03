Dark Desire season 2 review: A tale of seductive vengeance 

The second season of Netflix's Dark Desire has taken the world by storm since its launch on February 2. Nearly 40 minutes each, all fifteen episodes carefully address the loose ends, making this erotic drama reach its fruitful end.

The series, directed by Pedro P. Ybarra, focuses on star-crossed lovers Alma and Darrio and their sinister manipulation of desire and deceit. This final season, like its predecessor, has been quite successful in persuading its audience as to who is better at this manipulative game.

Dark Desire Season 2: The Plotline

The plot of the second season begins right where the first season ends. A devastated Alma tries to gain control over her life as she now stays at her parents' house. She has lost her job at the university, her marriage with Leonardo has ended in divorce, and she is estranged from her daughter Zoe.

She burns for Darrio, finds him lurking everywhere, and his thought haunts Alma in her dreams. She joins a counseling season with a group of women where she comes across a mysterious middle-aged woman called Lys who comes bearing a secret of her own.

Darrio, with his newly acquired inheritance, returns to Mexico to marry the love of his life Julieta. But soon the rekindling romance between him and Alma turns their worlds upside down.

As secrets from Darrio's past are out in the open, tragic circumstances lead to the mysterious death of his fiance Julieta. Alma now has a choice to make, to reimagine a future with Darrio as she had always longed for, or to take the truth in front of her and do the right thing.

She isn't alone this time as inspector Montano, her ex-husband Leanardo, daughter Zoe, and ex-brother-in-law Esteban are all there to offer her help, every step of the way.

The second season, much like its predecessor, does not shy away from showing a lot of erotic scenes without leaving much to the imagination. The involvement of the police forms an integral part of the narrative as Alma seeks revenge, carefully laying a trap for the deceitful Darrio to fall into.

Why didn't Netflix renew Dark Desire for a third installment?

Netflix's decision to call the second season of Dark Desire its final one is justified. Other than a fast-moving plot, numerous erotic scenes, and keeping its mystery intact, the plot of the series does not have much to offer.

The plot of Dark Desire kills time by offering a lot of flashbacks introducing new characters to develop Darrio's doppelganger's backstory. Even when Alma turns the tables at the end, the outcome is almost predictable.

The stunning cinematography and background scores are what help keep the drama's intensity alive, apart from the powerful performances by Maite Perroni and Alejandro Speitzer. Fifteen episodes seem like a long stretch for this stylish erotic thriller.

All episodes of the final season of Dark Desire are now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Sabika