What time will Dark Desire Season 2 air on Netflix? Release date, cast, and more about the Mexican series

Dark Desire, a Spanish-language drama, returns to Netflix for a second season of passion, mistruths, and betrayal. The first season of the thriller drama series was a smash hit when it debuted on the streaming service in 2020, and the story is set to continue.

It became Netflix's most-watched non-English title at the time. Nearly 35 million people watched the first season in the first 28 days of its release. Many characters are returning to the show, and Season 2 introduces a couple of new cast members.

What Time will Dark Desire Season 2 release on Netflix?

Netflix shows have a habit of premiering at specific times around the world, and Dark Desire appears to be no exception. Netflix will release Dark Desire in its entirety on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

On the day of release, new content is usually available on Netflix at 12 AM (midnight) Pacific Time. They'll be released at 3 AM ET and 8.00 AM GMT, respectively.

Cast of Dark Desire Season 2

Maite Perroni reprises her role as law professor Alma Solares, with Jorge Poza reprising his role as her judge husband, Leonardo Solares. Erik Hayser returns as Leonardo's brother Esteban, while Regina Pavón portrays Leonardo's daughter Zoe.

Mara Fernanda Yepes returns as Brenda Castillo, Paulina Matos returns as Edith Ballesteros, and Alejandro Speitzer returns as Daro Guerra.

Three new characters have been confirmed for Season 2 so far. Colombian actress Catherine Siachoque will portray Lys Antione, Ariana Saavedra will play Julieta Lazcano, and Arturo Barba will play an unspecified part.

More about Dark Desire Season 2

This Mexican drama thriller follows a law professor and her affair with someone to avenge her husband. Alma Solares is the female protagonist in the series, while Leonardo is her husband. What began as a casual romance for this law professor quickly became a nightmare.

Season 1 ended on a massive cliffhanger, so there are a lot of loose ends to tie up before the show wraps up. In season 2, one can anticipate all of their questions to be answered and much more.

It's uncertain how many episodes there will be in the second season. However, based on the first season, there might be 18 episodes. Despite the telenovela's popularity among fans, the streaming service confirmed that Season 2 would be the show's final season.

