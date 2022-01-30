"In From the Cold" ending explained: Twists galore

Netflix's In From the Cold made its smashing debut on January 28. The show's eight episodes, in roughly 50 minutes each, have taken the world by storm.

Written and executively produced by Adam Glass of the Supernatural franchise, In From the Cold showcases Margarita Levieva as a Russian spy who undergoes a physical transformation to protect what she cherishes the most.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and reflects the writer's opinions.

Analyzing the end of In From the Cold

The thriller series opens with a sequence of strange and cruel murders in Spain that appear to be the work of an old Russian agent known as 'The Whisper.'

Jenny Franklin is in Spain to watch her daughter Rebecca compete in the global ice skating championships. She is overly protective of her daughter, and follows her around wherever she goes. Jenny and Rebecca's father just divorced, thus their relationship is strained.

Jenny gets kidnapped by the CIA while walking on the streets of Madrid. Her history, which she had tried so hard to forget, was now catching up with her. She vehemently denies being the Russian spy 'The Whisper,' but her true identity is revealed when she engages in combat.

As a result, she is forced to go on multiple missions in various disguises because she has no other choice. She reappears in her former self, like a phantom from a distant past. Jenny must succeed at all costs, or she will lose everything she has fought so hard for in her new life.

Is the end really what it seems?

In From the Cold is so complicated that it keeps its viewers on their toes. And the suspense along with its action sequences reaches its height in the final episode.

Rebecca got kidnapped and Jenny had to make a lot of tough choices. While she decoded the motive behind her daughter's kidnapping with the help of Chauncey and Chris, she also had to save both the American as well as the Spanish President's lives.

To her worst nightmare, the real culprit behind all these crimes turns out to be her mother and former boss Svetlana Petrova. In the past, when Jenny aka agent Anya escaped the Russian system, her mother was prosecuted as a traitor and imprisoned by the State.

As a means of enacting revenge, Svetlana took advantage of her granddaughter, Rebecca. Jenny was left with no choice but to kill her mother, as she was not only a threat to Europe but to everything she held dear in life.

In the last minutes of In From the Cold, we see Rebecca adjusting to a new life happily. We also witnessed a new romance budding between Jenny and her colleague from the CIA Chauncey.

Jenny's worth is recognized by the CIA, which decides she is a valuable asset to the organization. She eventually joins them as a worker.

But the curveball came late one night when Jenny went to her old spy equipment and dialed a number, identifying herself in Russian as agent Anya Petrova and informing that everything was going according to plan.

The cliffhanger ending sets a lot of questions for viewers of the show. And In From the Cold sparks a chance for a second season with the most vital question: Who is being played by whom?

