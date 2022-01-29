"In From the Cold" takeaway: Complicated Motherhood 

Netflix's In From the Cold is a thriller series that stands apart in more aspects than one. While the pace and action sequence shown in the eight episodes are beyond admirable, there lies a deeper prospect beneath it.

From the writer and executive producer of the Supernatural franchise, Adam Glass comes up with this unique series that thoroughly explores motherhood.

It stars four female characters in titular roles: Margarita Levieva as Jenny Franklin, Stasya Miloslavskaya as Anya, Lydia Fleming as Becca, and Alyona Khmelnitskaya as Svetlana Petrova.

In From the Cold: The story of women

The story begins with Jenny Franklin on the run from a cold, terrible past. She was the only human subject who could survive a classified KGB experiment, one that was fatal. She was bestowed with inhuman strength, effective fighting skills, and the ability to transform herself entirely into another person.

The State of Russia used her as an invaluable asset of a KGB spy, one that was facilitated by her mother, Svetlana Petrova. When she broke free from the clutches of assassination and guilt, her mother was prosecuted as a traitor and imprisoned by the State.

We learn about these details from the constant flashbacks Jenny had when she was Anya, the younger version of herself. Jenny is an unimpressive mother trying to raise her daughter Becca in Madrid, who doesn't think very highly of her. She has a dream of becoming an ice-skating champion.

Circumstances led Jenny to resume her role as the murderous assassin after CIA agents wreaked havoc over Europe and followed her former "Whisperer EMO" style to carry out the crimes. If she fails to do so, she risks losing everything in her new life, her daughter included.

Is anyone a perfect mother?

There are no instances of motherhood that come naturally to women in In From the Cold. To exact revenge on her daughter, Svetlana took advantage of her granddaughter Becca. Jenny had no choice but to kill her mother, as she was not only a threat to Europe but to everything she held dear in life.

On the other hand, Jenny was responsible for breaking up the small perfect family she had with Becca and his father. Jenny hasn't been able to be there for her daughter in her most dire times. While going through a divorce, even Becca cannot forgive her mother until the very end.

In From the Cold is remarkable in showing that motherhood isn't ideally linked to every woman. No one is immune to their human emotions of love, hate, betrayal, revenge, and forgiveness over their maternal duties. It is a process that has to be harbored upon and is well described by Jenny in the final episode:

"I am a good mom. I have a lot of work to do to be great."

