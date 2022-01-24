‘In From the Cold’ trailer: A look at Margaret Levieva’s transformation from single mom to Russian spy

Netflix's forthcoming thriller series, In From the Cold, appears to be electrifying in its first appearance. The eight-episode series will debut in the second half of January this year.

Written and executive produced by Adam Glass of Supernatural fame, In From the Cold features actress Margarita Levieva as a Russian spy who goes through a physical metamorphosis. Ami Canaan Mann and Brigitte Stærmose collaborated on directing the drama series.

Margarita Levieva the actress, and her role in 'In From the Cold'

Margarita Levieva was born in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and is an American actress and dancer. Levieva completed the Meisner Acting Program at the William Esper Studio in New York.

The New York Magazine named her as one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in New York in 2005. Her appearances in Law & Order: Trial by Jury, Fox series Vanished, and films such as The Invisible, Billy's Choice, and Noise are among her significant works.

According to the trailer, Levieva plays Jenny Franklin, who is "the only human subject" to have survived a classified KGB experiment that has bestowed her with remarkable talents. Jenny possesses extraordinary physical prowess and effective fighting expertise.

Jenny's – and Levieva's – shift from an inconspicuous American mom to a murderous assassin is one of the trailer's most striking features. We can see how she removes her glasses and cuts her hair short as her demeanor shifts from naïve and harmless to confident and powerful.

Jenny is compelled to revert to her former deadly identity to stop a monster after series of murders show that someone has been copying her 'Whisperer MO' to commit crimes. If she fails, she risks losing everything she has worked so hard to achieve in her new life.

Release date, cast, and more

In From the Cold is a Netflix original series made up of eight 50-minute episodes and will air on January 28, 2022.

Besides Levieva, the series also features Charles Brice, Lydia Fleming, Ivanna Sakhno, and Stasya Miloslavskaya as the man who drags Jenny back into her former life, CIA agent Chauncey, as well as Lydia Fleming, Ivanna Sakhno, and Stasya Miloslavskaya.

