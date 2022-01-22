Netflix's "Amandla" review: Blood is thicker than water

Amandla was a phenomenal addition to Netflix's huge arena of crime thrillers in January 2022. It is based on the devastating story of two brothers who were bound by blood, even when divided by fate.

Written and directed by the acclaimed Nerina De Jager, Amandla showcases Lemogang Tsipa and Thabo Rametsi in leading roles. The movie is a heart-wrenching depiction of the exploitation of the deprived in South Africa, and the reality of its struggle is haunting.

Amandla: Plotline and review

'Amandla': The plotline

Amandla is a film that will keep one at the edge of their seat. It's a compelling crime drama with an intense and intriguing narrative. The film is packed with drama, suspense, and tension, and it does not disappoint.

Impi and Nkosana are two Zulu brothers whose lives have been marred by tragedy since childhood. The brothers have fought to survive in the slums of Isando after losing their parents to a terrible murder.

While Nkosana has chosen the moral route, Impi has been forced to take a darker path to feed his family. Darker facts are exposed as fate tries to pull the two brothers apart. Impi and Nkosana put their own lives on the line to protect their families, but it was all in vain.

Review

What makes it stand apart

Amandla is an Afrikaan term that means "power," and it conjures up images of strength, conviction, and dignity. The fact that this film does not glorify violence or promote criminal conduct adds to its appeal. It demonstrates how damaging crime and violence can be to both society and individuals.

CinemaRare @CinemaRareIN



South African film Years after surviving a childhood tragedy, two brothers fall on opposing sides of the law as a gang-linked crime tests their loyalty to one another.South African film #Amandla (2022, Zulu) by @NerinaDeJager , now streaming on @NetflixIndia Years after surviving a childhood tragedy, two brothers fall on opposing sides of the law as a gang-linked crime tests their loyalty to one another.South African film #Amandla (2022, Zulu) by @NerinaDeJager, now streaming on @NetflixIndia. https://t.co/OXuc3izRsC

The film is well shot and edited. It's admirable how the director used raw emotional moments to accentuate each character's flashbacks. The film also cleverly employed flashbacks to help viewers comprehend what happened when the brothers were kids and how it influenced their lives as gangsters and cops.

This narrative is a well-researched one with few factual mistakes. It is laudable that the director did not take any shortcuts with her representation of some of the more heinous aspects of black history.

A bond built on family and longing

It was fascinating to watch how crime and corruption influence many communities around the world. In the first half, the movie skillfully weaves its spell, revealing how two brothers are forced to make decisions that will eternally decide their fates due to circumstances beyond their control.

The movie brilliantly demonstrates how hasty decisions may have terrible repercussions in life. The Kumalo brothers create a compelling image of two men who are on opposing sides of their country's racial divide but are bound together by a strong relationship of brotherhood.

With marvelous cinematography, a somber background score, and a heart-wrenching story about the sanctity and power of blood alliances, this fictional Netflix story shares a vivid image of the slums of Africa, where it is a lived reality.

Amandla is a moving narrative about the importance of family, loyalty, and, most importantly, love. With its powerful performances, it is bound to move the audience to tears.

