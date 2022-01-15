"After Life" Season 3 review: A shot at life and saying goodbye

Netflix returns with the third and final season of After Life on January 14. The show remains an emotional rollercoaster since shows of this kind simply aren't made anymore, able to display the harsh realities of life and loss in such a poignant and darkly humorous manner.

Played by Ricky Gervais, the "cantankerous funk" in both reel and real life, After Life centers on the life of Tony Johnson, a grieving journalist who, after the untimely loss of his wife Lisa, is insufferable to the people around him due to his cynical world view and cutthroat tongue.

After Life Season 3: The plotline

Season 3 picks up right where Season 2 left off, with Tony contemplating suicide after his father's death and his father's nurse Emma promising to help him in any way possible. He watches his deceased wife and father in a video clip and smiles while petting his dog Brandy, deciding to give life another go.

A person requesting "space and not sympathy," Tony quietly roams the fictional town of Tambury where everyone, from the postman to his therapist and coworkers at the local newspaper, are like him, social misfits.

Tony goes on to scatter his late father's ashes with his brother-in-law Matt, whose own life is on the rocks.

While sitting at the grave with the bereaved widow Anne, he tells her how he met the love of his life Lisa, an artist fresh out of college, and pretended to be a writer to have dinner with her in an attempt to woo her.

He feels that he shouldn't have teased her on the topic of an afterlife where angels exist, to which Anne says he should feel fortunate for encountering one in his life.

The finale

After revisiting an old video where Lisa requests Tony to just be himself, he decides to visit a cancer hospice. He meets a boy there who shares the name of his wife as well another young patient who quickly befriends him, making him understand the true essence of living a meaningful life.

Finally distributing his wife's insurance money to help other people around him as they too grapple with the difficulties of life, Tony comes to realize that people who physically leave us aren't gone forever and that life is worth every moment, as they watch over us.

Jeff Browndyke @Jeff_Browndyke #season3 I was late to catch on to @rickygervais “After Life.” What a masterpiece of existentialism, personal discovery, and unexpected small joys set in a backdrop of grieving and comedy. Paul Kaye’s “therapist” is a guilty pleasure. #bringit I was late to catch on to @rickygervais “After Life.” What a masterpiece of existentialism, personal discovery, and unexpected small joys set in a backdrop of grieving and comedy. Paul Kaye’s “therapist” is a guilty pleasure. #bringit #season3 https://t.co/7e5bC8UNlj

The final season of After Life is up for streaming on Netflix from January 14.

