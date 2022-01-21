Netflix's "The Royal Treatment": Ending Explained

Netflix adds The Royal Treatment, a progressive rom-com, to its off-season offerings on January 20. The film, which was beautifully written by Holly Hester and directed by Rick Jacobson, features the young and fresh faces of Laura Marano and Mena Massoud in the leading roles.

The modern fairytale centers on an unstoppable New York hairdresser who discovers a royal gateway to an unforeseeable future when she meets the young prince of Lavania. The chemistry between the hairstylist and the royal monarch soon sets sparks flying as they bond over familial differences, childhood, and responsibility.

Note: This article contains spoilers!

Analyzing the end of "The Royal Treatment"

Summary

Isabella, an indomitable force of nature, is the owner of Bellisseme Salon. She has witnessed pangs of adversity, right from childhood, but no hardship has been able to break her spirit. Thomas is the son of the king of Lavania, who is the most eligible bachelor, but is an extremely shy person in reality.

Destiny brought these two very different people together due to an accidental phone call in the Lallott Hotel. Isabella is a likable Italian, who is exceedingly kind, and gives respect to everyone equally. Being treated like any other individual, the prince is taken by surprise and an unlikely friendship blossoms between the two of them.

Under the prince's recommendation, Isabella, along with her co-workers from Bellisseme Salon, Destiny and Lola, became the official hair and makeup artists at Lavania's most anticipated royal wedding.

The night life of Lavania, its enthralling culture, the kindred spirits of its citizens and a sky full of stars is all it takes for Isabella and Thomas to get to know each other on a deeper level. While discussing stories about childhood days, the hopes for a desirable future and the significance of following one's heart, both of them come to terms with what they want in The Royal Treatment.

While Thomas breaks apart from getting into a matrimonial obligation from his bethroed partner Laurence, a royal scandal pushes Isabella to step forward towards her dreams. Isabella wants to embrace the change she desires to see in the world, and leaves behind wanting to be a hairdresser.

What makes The Royal Treatment all the more memorable is that the ending is as progressive as the rest of the entire movie put together. When Thomas comes to announce his love to Isabella on a horse, he is not the knight in shining armor, who is expected to save his lady love from misery. Isabella is the master of her own fate, and though the affair happens between a royal and a commoner in societal stature, in reality it is a love among equals.

The Royal Treatment shines by fusing the generic tropes of royalty and romance into progressive outcomes, where happy endings are as much a part of fantasies lived as they are of fantasies imagined.

