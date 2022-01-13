"The Journalist" Season 1: Ending Explained

Netflix's rich and varied storehouse of foreign language original drama-series gets a new addition of "The Journalist" on January 13. Based on the 2017 novel by Isoko Mochizuki and directed by the same director by Michihito Fuji as its original Japanese Academy award winning movie, it rivets around a group of journalists doing everything in their power to let the truth prevail.

Note: This article contains spoilers!

Analyzing the end of "The Journalist"

Summary

Toto Newspaper's reporter, Anna Matsuda, "the maverick of news media" comes across various documents of an illegal alteration of the transfer of money for Eishin academy by the civil servants who work under the Japanese Prime minister.

When she threatens to expose the truth to the press, the Prime Minister, his finance minister, as well as their office staff, do everything in their power to cover up the lie of the Prime Minister.

However, guilt has a way of always coming around, so a tragic realization of the futility of it leads a member of the Finance department, Cabinet Secretatriet Kazuya Suzuki takes a very harsh action.

A lot of lives, starting from his wife Mayumi, to his nephew Ryo, to his colleague Murakami, are all entangled in a giant knot as they go through guilt, loss and a certain determination to let the truth out. Riots occur to ensure that the investigation of Eishin Academy stays put, and Matsuda will not stop at anything, even if she has to walk alone.

In a desperate attempt to reconcile the truth, upon repeatedly requesting Murakami to come along to confess it, Mayumi goes to file a case in honor of protecting her dead husband's name. Ryo, who loved his uncle like a father and wanted to become a journalist alongside Mr. Matsuda, succeeded in making Mr. Murakami testify, as Mr. Toyoda, who had been scared to withhold the truth, finally comes along.

In the morning newspaper, written by Ryo, it is finally revealed that the Internal Ministry and cabinet of ministers were involved in this fraud and with the proper enlisting of proof and documents, the case is reopened, even despite Murakami's name being maligned forever.

Also Read Article Continues below

In a moving monologue during the end of "The Journalist", Ryo's girlfriend says that it is the duty of the youth to garner and sustain the truth and that is how the world will be able to witness a better tomorrow.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider