Japanese baseball star Dai Yuasa goes viral for his striking resemblance to BTS's V

Ever wanted multiples of your favorite K-pop idols? A baseball player, Dai Yuasa, might just be the answer.

Japanese baseball player Dai Yuasa has gone viral on social media due to his allegedly striking resemblance to BTS's V (or Kim Tae-hyung). The athlete's name is trending on multiple social media sites, with people either gushing over the similarity or rejecting it outright. Regardless of which side of the argument they are on, most seem to agree that Dai Yuasa is certainly handsome.

Who is Dai Yuasa?

Dai Yuasa is a professional baseball player. He is currently playing for the Yomiuri Giants in Japan as an infielder. With some impressive stats in the Central League in Nippon Professional Baseball, Dai Yuasa was the youngest player to make the Opening Day roster in 2018. In spite of his talents though, it is his good looks that have made him go viral on the internet.

Dai Yuasa's resemblance to V

BTS's vocalist V is well known for his incredible looks, and therefore, it was a big deal when some fans pointed out the similarity between him and Dai Yuasa. Some fans see a strong remblance between their features, with each having large, deep eyes, with no double eyelids. Dai Yuasa and V also seem to share a similarly high nose, lips and sharp jawline.

Some fans have also gone so far as to call Dai an "older cousin' of the K-pop idol. Dai Yuasa is, in fact, much younger than V, since the former was born in 2000.

Here are two pictures of both Dai Yuasa and V for comaprison:

Dai Yuasa is four years younger than BTS's V. (Images via Instagram/ @bts.bighitofficial and @dai.1.24)

Kim Taehyung is member of the band BTS. (Image via Instagram/ @bts.bighitofficial)

With the fandom heavily engaged in this debate, here are some of the reactions both for and against the similarities between the two celebrities:

I’m not going to pretend like this man isn’t good looking, but he has no resemblance to V — Rachel ⁷🧈 (@Rjsbabysitter) September 7, 2021

He is so handsome and V is really handsome, too. But they don’t look alike at all☠️ — anna (@anna_8180) September 7, 2021

Some observant fans have suggested that the baseball player looks younger in video than in picture, and have dug out this clip posted by Yomuiri Giants, which shows Dai practicing with his teammates. Fans think the resemblance is much stronger here than in the pictures.

Here are some pictures from Dai Yuasa's Instagram account that started the comparisons between him and V.

This is not the first time ARMY has found a look-alike for one of BTS' members. Some fans think RM resembles both the actor Kim Ji Soo and TWICE's Nayeon. V himself has been compared to Baekhyun of EXO and to 24K's Sungoh.

Also Read

Comment below if you think Dai Yuasa is V's doppleganger.

Edited by Sabine Algur