'After Life' Season 3: An ode to the various forms of love and loss

The third and final season of After Life has been streaming on Netflix worldwide since January 14. The show is a unique tragicomedy that has found its place in millions of hearts due to many being able to relate to the loss of loved ones.

Warning: This article contains spoilers!

The story of After Life

Tony Johnson, a news reporter for The Tambury Gazette, is insufferable after losing his wife Lisa to cancer. His cynicism, cutthroat tongue and nonchalance regarding survival starts to bother everyone around him, though they never give up on him.

From his boss, his dog, to random strangers and lovely acquaintances, everyone puts in their tiniest efforts in making him realize what it means to live a life.

After Life is created, produced and played by Ricky Gervais as the titular character who does an impeccable job in adjusting with grief.

Jeff Browndyke @Jeff_Browndyke #season3 I was late to catch on to @rickygervais “After Life.” What a masterpiece of existentialism, personal discovery, and unexpected small joys set in a backdrop of grieving and comedy. Paul Kaye’s “therapist” is a guilty pleasure. #bringit I was late to catch on to @rickygervais “After Life.” What a masterpiece of existentialism, personal discovery, and unexpected small joys set in a backdrop of grieving and comedy. Paul Kaye’s “therapist” is a guilty pleasure. #bringit #season3 https://t.co/7e5bC8UNlj

After Life Season 3: It's relevance to real life

In the fictional town of Tambury, everyone is a misfit and used to dealing with daily issues. Amidst season 2, we find Tony developing feelings for nurse Emma, who takes care of his father and later goes on a blind date with Tony.

Tony still can't wrap his head around the death of his wife and sabotages affection when he receives it, which is extremely real, as many feel the fear of cheating the memories of the ones who have left us.

In a monologue, Anne goes on to tell Tony that she regrets not laughing at a joke made by her husband when they both still had time. Tony goes on to reveal that life has never been so awry without his wife to the point where he blames himself for teasing his wife's belief in an afterlife and in angels.

Both Tony and Anne are infatuated with Emma and Paul, though the romance doesn't play out because that's the nature of human life.

As Tony and the rest of the cast gather at the town fair, all happy and getting on with their lives, we get to see how love comes in more ways than one, and everyone with their own emotional baggage, is on a journey towards living better days.

Also Read Article Continues below

With an ending that is both bittersweet as well as memorable, After Life shines like a beacon of hope for all.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider