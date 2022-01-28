3 reasons not to miss Netflix's I Am Georgina

The six-part Spanish Netflix docu-series I Am Georgina focuses on football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. The docu-series made its way to Netflix on January 27.

Being Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend and mother of her children has brought Georgina immense riches, but it hasn't always been this easy. The series makes a sincere effort in showcasing her journey from ordinary life into an extraordinary one.

Netflix's I Am Georgina: Synopsis

Georgina Rodriguez is the girlfriend of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. A model, mother, influencer, entrepreneur, and dancer, she has over 29 million followers on Instagram.

But her life wasn't always a bed of roses. The show highlights how she came from humble beginnings in Jaca, where her parents couldn't afford her ballet lessons. She then went into the retail sector in hope of a future and moved to Bristol in order to learn proper English. Then, as she secured a sales assistant job at a Gucci store in Madrid, her paths crossed with Cristiano's, and her life was never the same.

I Am Georgina shows a deep and emotional portrait of the woman behind the label of 'CR7's girlfriend.' It gives the audience an insight into her day-to-day life with all its triumphs and tribulations. It shows how, in addition to being a mother to five children, she has been a pillar of support for the renowned footballer and even maintained a successful career of her own.

Why I Am Georgina needs to be on everyone's watchlist

1) A rich addition to Netflix's collection of documentaries

Netflix, when it comes to its content library, has left no stone unturned in including diverse documentaries from all across the world in different languages. From entertainers to influencers, and movie stars to sportspersons, the production house has been influential in showcasing all kinds of content on the platform.

While the world has documented every facet of Ronaldo's life, the woman who dedicated her life to him has never been discussed. The narrative that follows this self-made woman is important and relatable to millions of women worldwide who have embraced strong careers.

Therefore, Georgina's life story of six episodes will prove to be a binge-worthy experience. After all, it is she who has been credited by Ronaldo as his inspiration behind winning 5 Ballon d'Or awards.

2) Netflix Director of Spanish Entertainment leaves no stone unturned

When details of the show were revealed last September, Netflix's director of Spanish entertainment, Alvaro Diaz, said:

“Georgina is completely honest and admits in the documentary that her life went from having nothing to everything.”

Upon voraciously viewing the six episodes of I Am Georgina, it seems he meant what he said. The show beautifully portrays the journey of a poor girl from the Spanish village of Jaca to getting the sales assistant job of a Gucci store in Madrid.

From standing like a rock beside Ronaldo in his tough times to determining the gender of their babies, director Juampi Cofre has captured the model's personal life with dignity and sincerity.

3) Cinematic value of the docu-series

The rich ambiance of Monaco, Madrid, and Italy has been enhanced by Andria Guardilo Rius' cinematography in establishing the posh lives enjoyed by Cristiano, Georgina, and their children. From their enormous mansions to private jets, and yachts to expensive cars, no detail escapes the eyes of the viewers.

Also Read Article Continues below

Cecilio Sanchez Marquez's background score in I Am Georgina is also worth celebrating. Spanish and English music, punctuating the highs and lows of their career, helps in retaining the drama that leaves the audience spellbound.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia