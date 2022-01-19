Why are there two G's in Gucci? Brand logo explained ahead of SuperGucci launch

Gucci is entering into a partnership with SuperPlastic for the launch of SuperGucci. The NFT release is another recent collaboration of the luxury brand with SuperPlastic.

SuperGucci is a multi-pronged array of both digital and physical collectibles. NFTs will be available for purchase from February 1.

Gucci will be minting only 250 pieces for the three-set series, with the leading toy and digital collectible company SuperPlastic. For all those who don’t know, Gucci is the first luxury fashion house that launched its non-fungible tokens last year.

Why are there two G’s in Gucci?

Guccio Gucci, the founder of the Italian luxury label, is the reason behind two G’s in Gucci monogram. The house is one of the oldest Italian fashion labels, established 100 years back in 1921.

Like many celebrated fashion houses, Gucci also owns a rich history that began with luggage manufacturing. In the beginning, the house produced luxury travel goods for the upper-class families of Italy.

Initially, the brand focused on leather and silk goods like knitwear, shoes and handbags. Later, the adverse effects of the second world war forced the label to use cotton for manufacturing their goods, as they ran out of raw materials.

During this time, brand’s distinctive “Double-G” monogram came into existence. The iconic Gucci red and green stripes were also introduced alongside their logo.

The house logo is currently regarded as one of the most renowned in terms of luxury branding. Aldo Gucci, son of the founder Guccio, joined the family business in 1933 and it was at this he created the logo for his father. He picked the two G’s as the direct reference to father’s initials. Aldo did this to make the founder’s contributions memorable and visually timeless.

It was from 1950s onwards that Gucci began to experience phenomenal success. It became a preference among wealthy travelers, Hollywood stars, and other affluent shoppers.

Guccio Gucci passed away in 1953, and his business moved under the leadership of his three sons, Aldo, Vasco and Rodolfo. Since then, the brand has extended its portfolio and included accessories like eyewear, watches and jewelry to their product line.

Over the years, the brand has grown exponentially, marking its place in the world’s most luxurious fashion houses.

All about the SuperGucci launch

SuperGucci will be a three-part series with ten distinctive NFTs. Each of them will be accompanied by a handmade Italian ceramic sculpture, which is jointly crafted by Gucci and SuperPlastic.

With promising designs, all the pieces will have a combined trademark of Gucci and SuperPlastic’s Janky and Guggimon characters. As is evident from SuperGucci’s stylised teaser, SuperPlastic’s Janky toys will be dressed with a Gucci Aria cap and Gucci-patterned clothing. Brand logos will also be placed generously over them.

Alongside the launch of SuperGucci, the digital Gucci Vault will also be unlocked with vintage Gucci pieces that are hand-picked by the label’s creative director, Alessandro Michele and his team. The vintage pieces are from the in-house Gucci archives, that are shipped in unique packaging with their individual numbers. The idea of combining the old with the new is successfully achieved.

The upcoming rounds of SuperGucci are still very much under wraps, leaving people curious and their imaginations running wild.

Recently, Gucci had some major collaborations with Microsoft Xbox, Hot Wheels, and The North Face. The latest one with SuperPlastic is another addition to its partnerships list, with which it is amplifying its extensive world-building.

Last year, Gucci auctioned off its Aria NFT edition at prices that started at $20,000 USD. This made them among the most expensive Gucci goods ever.

