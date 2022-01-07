KAWS x The North Face collection: Release date, price, items, and all about the collaboration

Two days after teasing the KAWS x The North Face collection, the American artist and designer has unveiled the first look of the outdoor clothing line titled 'XX KAWS.' As per TNF's website, the apparel range's inspiration is described by "Two mindsets, one vision. To see the world outside the lines."

On their website, The North Face outdoors clothing brand said:

"Our collaboration with KAWS blurs the lines of performance and possibility to reveal new levels of artistry."

The KAWS x The North Face 'XX KAWS' collection will first be available to the East-Asian markets. On January 7, the range will be released in 82 retail stores around Taipei, Beijing, Shanghai, and more. Meanwhile, customers from other locations will be able to purchase the collection from TNF's online store or select stores from February 17. The fashion brand also has an early access program, XPLR Pass™.

What does the KAWS X The North Face collection include?

Brian Donnelly (professionally known as KAWS) and The North Face's 'XX KAWS' collection include t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, joggers, and their iconic parka jacket with matching trousers. The KAWS X The North Face collection, XX KAWS, will also feature TNF's iconic 1996 Nuptse, the 1986 Mountain Jacket, and the Freeride fleeces. Furthermore, beanies, tracksuits, luggage, and other accessories have also made it to the collection.

The apparel comes with KAWS' trademarked 'XX' branding and camo prints that cover both neon and more subdued colors. While individual pricing may differ in locations, the KAWS X The North Face collection is expected to cost from $55 to over $500.

As per Highsnobiety, Donnelly made a statement about his collaboration with The North Face. The artist said:

"I've always admired The North Face iconic silhouettes — I have had them in my winter rotation for years."

The 47-year-old Brooklyn-based designer further added about the KAWS X The North Face collection:

"The blocking, stitching, and details on their coats really lent themselves to the way I structure a painting, so I treated the garments in our collaborative collection like a blank canvas. And I enjoyed exploring their extensive color and material archive as I would a new paint set."

The artist has previously collaborated with brands like Supreme, Nike, Comme des Garçons, NIGO, and even Reese's Puffs cereal, amongst others.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the artist surprised the fashion world with his latest association with The North Face, following their controversy with another artist. In January last year, street artist Futura sued TNF for copyright infringement. However, in June 2021, Futura's motion was dismissed by a judge.

Edited by Shaheen Banu