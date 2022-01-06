Loewe x Spirited Away collection: Release date, where to buy, possible price and all about the Studio Ghibli collab

Spanish luxury fashion brand Loewe and renowned anime film production house Studio Ghibli are back with their second collaboration based on the latter’s film. Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson announced the Loewe x Spirited Away collection, which will be available from January 7 at 9 am HKT (or 8 pm ET on January 6).

In a press release, Jonathan Anderson said:

“Studio Ghibli’s exquisite storytelling is matched by a tireless dedication to craft in order to bring their enchanting films to life…Such love for the possibilities of craft — and the painstaking nature of working by hand — is something we truly nurture at Loewe. This shared commitment to the magic of handcrafted things is where our connection lies.”

As per their website, Loewe’s Spirited Away collection will also have a pre-launch on January 7 at midnight (HKT). However, potential buyers would have to register to avail the opportunity to buy the collection at pre-launch.

Loewe x Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away collection to pay homage to the movie's central characters

Loewe's Spirited Away collection will be available via its offline stores and on its website, loewe.com. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether it will be available in the brand’s partner stores. According to the press release, the Spirited Away collection will include t-shirts, leather handbags, scarves, crew-neck sweaters, blankets, leather jackets, hoodies, denim, and more.

The exciting collection will feature multiple characters from the 2001 Oscar-winning film by Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki. These characters include Chihiro, Haku, the antagonist Yubaba, the faceless spirit named Kaonashi, the Susuwatari beings, and the Fly-Birds.

While prices for the new collection have not yet been confirmed, they are expected to be exorbitantly high. Loewe’s previous capsule collection with Studio Ghibli was based upon the 1988 film My Neighbor Totoro, which was available from $350 for a basic shirt, while handbags were around $650. The previous collection also included sweaters for $1850 along with an insanely expensive leather jacket for over $9000.

Loewe’s My Neighbor Totoro capsule also featured a Japanese stitching technique known as boro, which utilized multiple fabric patches. It is possible that the same pattern could make a comeback in the latest collection.

Loewe’s previous partnership with Studio Ghibli

Also Read Article Continues below

Loewe has partnered with the esteemed Japanese animation studio multiple times since last year. In January 2021, the fashion brand released their My Neighbor Totoro capsule. A few months later, in October, Loewe also announced a three-year sponsorship of the Tokuma Memorial Cultural Foundation for Animation to support the Studio Ghibli Museum at Mitaka, Japan.

Edited by Ashish Yadav