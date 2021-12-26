What is Floyd Mayweather's watch collection worth?

In 2019, Floyd Mayweather Jr. flaunted his collection of 40-plus watches on social media. He revealed that he would be taking 30 watches with him for a month-long vacation. His entire watch collection is estimated to be worth around $30 million.

The costliest of the lot is a 260-carat diamond watch, tagged as 'The Billionaire'. Mayweather spent a whopping $18 million to purchase the lavish wristwatch, the first edition of which was introduced in 2015 by Jacob & Co.

"I got to the top by not giving a f**k so why should I start now? $18 million for the timepiece... ( SWIPE LEFT) #fornasetti," captioned Mayweather.

See Floyd Mayweather Jr. showing off his $18 million Jacob & Co. watch in a recent Instagram post below:

'Money' is known for his luxurious lifestyle. His net worth as of 2021 is $450 million. He has total earnings of over $1 billion in his career and is part of an illustrious 12-athlete group, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Roger Federer, to have achieved this feat.

Floyd Mayweather last fought Logan Paul in an exhibition bout earlier this year

Floyd Mayweather officially ended his professional boxing career on August 26, 2017, following his 10th-round knockout of MMA superstar Conor McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

However, he has returned to the ring for exhibition bouts against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa and American YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, respectively.

In his most recent encounter versus Paul on June 6 this year, the 44-year-old Mayweather fought to a No Decision in an eight-round non-scored outing inside Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

'The Maverick' took to social media a few days ago to reveal that 'The Best Ever' still owes him some money. It is currently unclear whether it is with respect to their fight or something else as Mayweather hasn't provided any rebuttal.

See the Instagram story in which Logan Paul calls out Floyd Mayweather Jr. and asks him to pay up below:

Mr. YouTube Boxing SZN @fightlounge_ Apparently Floyd Mayweather still owes Logan Paul money from there fight back in June 2021. Apparently Floyd Mayweather still owes Logan Paul money from there fight back in June 2021. https://t.co/jYZApotEoz

