How much did Floyd Mayweather's billionaire watch cost the legendary boxer?

Floyd Mayweather has never drawn himself back from dishing out millions of dollars to buy some of the most luxurious products in the world. The 43-year-old boxer likes to flaunt his expensive collection of cars, jewelry, and specifically, his watches.

In 2018, 'Money' had bought a 260-carat diamond watch, tagged as 'The Billionaire Watch'. According to Esquire, Mayweather spent a whopping $18 million to purchase the lavish wristwatch.

It contains 239 emerald-cut baguette diamonds, and every diamond weighs almost three carats. The first edition of the watch was introduced in 2015 by the famed wristwatch retail company, Jacob & Co. The face of the watch is shaped rectangular that also features 18-carat white gold.

In 2019, Floyd Mayweather posted a video to his Instagram account, where he flashed his collection of 41 luxurious watches. In the video, the undefeated boxer stated that he takes 30 watches along with him on a 30-day vacation.

"You know what’s crazy, people are always in my fu****g business worried about what I’m doing... Now if I go on vacation, my fault, when I go on paycation for 30 days, I take 30 watches with me. But you know what, what’s crazy is this, If we add ten more days, I take ten more watches, but then I say, ‘f**k it,’ if I want to bring out the one and only, then I bring out the watch that costs $18 million," said Mayweather.

Is Floyd Mayweather's billionaire watch the most expensive watch in the world?

Although Floyd Mayweather's 260-carat diamond watch cost him $18 million, it is not the most expensive watch in the world. According to autoevolution, 'The Graff Hallucination' is the costliest watch priced at $55 million. It contains 110 carats of rare colored diamonds.

'The Graff Fascination' is the second-most expensive watch rated at $40 million, which features a stunning 152.96 carats of white diamonds. 'Chopard 201 Carat' watch is third on the list priced at $25 million.

Recently, Floyd Mayweather bought another splendid watch for his newborn grandson, Kentrell Jr. He reportedly shelled out $45,000 for his five-week-old grandson, born to Yaya Mayweather and rapper NBA Youngboy.