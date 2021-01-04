How much did Floyd Mayweather's engagement ring cost and how does it look?

Floyd Mayweather once spent a whopping $10 million dollars for an engagement ring. Here is how it looks.

Regarded as one of the best boxers in history, Floyd Mayweather has certainly carved out a place for himself in the annals of the sport's history. Mayweather is a 5-division boxing world champion and possesses an undefeated 50-0 professional record. Mayweather also holds wins over legends such as Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya, and many others.

Apart from his skills inside the boxing ring, Floyd Mayweather is also known for his lavish and flashy lifestyle, as his nickname 'Money' would suggest. In 2019, Mayweather's net worth was estimated to be around $461 million.

Mayweather can often be seen on social media flaunting his riches and showcasing his taste for the expensive.

As such, the people around him often get to enjoy a taste of the good life as well. This was the case with Mayweather's ex-fiancée Shantel Jackson, who was the recipient of said engagement ring reportedly worth $10 million dollars.

Mayweather himself stated that the ring is made of 25 carat fancy intense yellow diamonds. The ring also had a matching bracelet, which was made of 50 carat diamonds.

Floyd Mayweather and Jackson got engaged in 2010, but ended up separating in 2014.

Has Floyd Mayweather given anyone else an engagement ring?

Undefeated boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather has been engaged twice before. Recently however, there have been rumors that Mayweather has once again popped the question, this time to Instagram model Gallienne Nabila.

Mayweather and Nabila were first spotted together in 2019. Nabila was also seen wearing a diamond-encrusted band, which has sparked talk of the two being engaged.

Nabila is just the latest in a long list of women that Floyd Mayweather has had relationships with.

Mayweather began dating Josie Harris in 1995, and even got engaged for a while. They eventually broke up in 2005. Harris is the mother of thee of Mayweather's children. In March of 2020, Harris died of an accidental drug overdose. She was 40. While still with Harris, Mayweather had a relationship with Melissa Brim. Brim is the mother of Mayweather's only daughter Iyanna. In 2006, Mayweather started dating Shantel Jackson. The two were briefly engaged, but ended up separating in 2014.

Mayweather is set to return to the boxing ring on February, when he faces YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul in an exhibition bout.