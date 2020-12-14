Is Floyd Mayweather married? Examining the boxing superstar's personal life

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is arguably the greatest boxer of all time. He has a career record of 50-0 in professional boxing and was given the title of “fighter of the decade” by the Boxing Writers Association of America.

However, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is also famous for having a very colorful personal life. His fans are always eager to find out the details of his love life and current relationship status. Floyd has also been involved in a lot of controversies surrounding his love life.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is currently dating Instagram model Gallienne Nabila. In October 2019, Gallienne was seen hanging out with Floyd. She was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her ring finger, and many people believe that the pair is presently engaged. Although it's unclear whether Floyd Mayweather Jr. is engaged to Gallienne or not, they are still going strong together.

36-year-old American actress Shantel Jackson was in a steady relationship with Floyd for many years. The pair met each other back in 2006 when Shantel was working as a hostess in Atlanta. They started dating each other the same year and were together for eight years before eventually separating in 2014. Shantel and Floyd even got engaged in 2010 and looked set to get married. However, they split up eventually.

Shantel Jackson (L) with Floyd Mayweather (R) in 2011. (Image credits: Reuters)

As for the reasons behind the split, Floyd cited that Shantel had aborted their twin babies on the pretext of not being ready to experience motherhood. He further claimed that Shantel was more concerned about her career than their relationship.

Shantel’s then blooming relationship with her present boyfriend, rapper Nelly was reportedly one of the major reasons behind her break-up with Floyd Mayweather.

According to The Blast, following their split in 2014, Shantel filed domestic battery, assault, defamation, and invasion of privacy charges against Floyd Mayweather Jr. In response, Floyd counter-sued her, claiming that she stole his money and misused his credit cards without his permission.

According to multiple sources, Mayweather spent millions on buying expensive gifts for Shantel when they were together. The list includes a 17-carat diamond worth over $2 million, over 100 designer purses, designer clothing items. He even allowed her to use his credit card.

Floyd’s ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, was the mother of three of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s children. On 23rd June 2020, Harris was found dead inside her car. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Harris had died due to a drug overdose.

Advertisement

In 2010, Harris decided to come out in public and accused Floyd Mayweather Jr. of causing her physical and mental trauma. She stated that Floyd had physically and verbally abused her on at least six occasions. Floyd was even sentenced to two months of jail time in 2012.

Melissa Brim is the mother of Floyd's only daughter, Iyanna. They met when Floyd was still dating Josie. They never got engaged and were in an on-and-off relationship. Brim gave birth to Iyanna in 2000.

Floyd Mayweather is set to fight Logan Paul

On the professional front, Floyd Mayweather is scheduled to fight YouTube sensation Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match on February 20. The undefeated boxer is going up against a recently turned professional with a 0-1 career record.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is tipped to win the upcoming fight against Paul comfortably. The last time Mayweather Jr, was seen inside the ring was in a boxing match against UFC star Conor McGregor back in 2017.