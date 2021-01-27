Who is Yaya Mayweather and what is her connection to the legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather?

Yaya Mayweather is a 20-year-old music artist, and the daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Born on May 20, 2000, in Las Vegas, Yaya's real name is Iyanna Mayweather. She was born to Melissia Rene Brim and Floyd Mayweather, around the time her parents were separated.

Yaya's mother, Melissia Rene Brim, is an established businesswoman who owns a Boutique & Beauty Bar in Nevada. Floyd and Brim apparently ended their relationship two months before Yaya Mayweather was born.

The 43-year-old boxer and Brim shared a dysfunctional relationship till the time Yaya turned five years old. The pair later reconciled their differences and decided to co-parent their daughter.

Yaya Mayweather is Floyd's only daughter, and the legendary boxer has repeatedly stated that he supports Yaya despite the troublesome incidents that she has been involved in.

The popular father-daughter pair share a healthy relationship, which became clearly evident when Floyd gifted her a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon as a Christmas present in 2019 which costs more than $150,000. He also got Drake and Future, two famous rappers, to perform at Yaya's 16th birthday.

Yaya Mayweather is currently in a relationship with rapper Youngboy, better known as NBA Youngboy. The two have been in a relationship since 2019, which has been largely controversial.

Yaya Mayweather faces a lengthy jail sentence of up to 99 years

In April 2020, Yaya Mayweather was charged with suspicion of aggravated assault after she stabbed Lapattra Jacobs with a knife. Jacobs is the mother of one of Youngboy's children.

Yaya observed Jacobs at Youngboy's house which infuriated the 20-year-old. She started arguing with Jacobs before seizing a knife and repeatedly stabbing her with it. In her defense, Yaya described her actions as an act of self defense because according to Yaya, Jacobs pulled her hair first which turned their argument violent.

Yaya Mayweather was charged with suspicion of aggravated assault, which can potentially see her facing a lengthy jail sentence of up to 99 years. The state of Texas ruled Yaya's assault under the first-degree felony since she used a deadly weapon which could have been fatal.

Yaya did not plead guilty to the charge, and was released on a bond of $30,000. The case is still under process, which was previously halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Yaya Mayweather and Youngboy made peace with each other, but it is not clear if they are still in a relationship.

She recently welcomed her first child, and posted a photo of Floyd Mayweather holding her baby boy in his arms. The 43-year-old boxer was expected to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition match, which has now been rescheduled.