Floyd Mayweather's daughter: The stabbing incident that leaves her facing lengthy jail sentence

Floyd Mayweather has time and again exhibited why he might just be the greatest boxer of all time, thanks to his remarkable fighting record which looks potentially unassailable. Throughout his career, Mayweather has consistently showcased his supremacy in boxing, and it only solidifies the argument of him being the greatest of all time.

However, the way Floyd Mayweather carries himself, and the persona that he has built, of being outspoken and obnoxious, hasn't quite made him the favorite boxer of every fan, given that his career has often been shrouded with controversies. Be it domestic violence, defamation, or non-compliance with the WBO (World Boxing Organization), Mayweather has gone through his thick and thin.

Unfortunately, the controversies were not limited to just Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna Mayweather, better known as Yaya Mayweather, is facing a lengthy jail sentence that can practically ruin her life.

Yaya Mayweather was charged for aggravated assault

Yaya Mayweather has been in a relationship with rapper Youngboy, mostly known as NBA Youngboy, since 2019. Youngboy had a history of failed relationships in the past before he was even acquainted with Yaya, and his relationship with her took an ugly turn as well.

In April 2020, Yaya engaged in a heated argument with Lapattra Jacobs, Youngboy's previous girlfriend, who is apparently also the mother of one of Youngboy's child.

Their verbal dispute soon turned violent after Yaya grabbed hold of a knife and stabbed Jacobs repeatedly, forcing her to collapse. Yaya was arrested and then charged with aggravated assault, which could have potentially cost Jacobs her life.

Since Yaya Mayweather attacked Jacobs with a deadly weapon, her aggravated assault falls under the first-degree felony, which may see her facing a jail time of up to 99 years, as per the law of the state of Texas.

The ongoing pandemic, however, thwarted the hearings of the case and she was released on a bond of $30,000 while pleading not guilty. Yaya claimed that she stabbed Jacobs as an act of self-defence because Jacobs violently pulled her hair.

Since then, Yaya Mayweather and Youngboy have seemingly come to terms and also did a gender reveal of their first child. Speaking to Rap-Up, Floyd Mayweather said that he just wants his daughter to happy.

“I just want the best for my daughter, always want the best, If that makes her happy, then we’re happy, me and her mother is happy," said Floyd Mayweather.

As of now, it is unclear if Yaya will indeed face a jail sentence or not, but she has consistently maintained that she will not plead guilty to the charge of aggravated assault.

Floyd Mayweather set to face Logan Paul in February

Floyd Mayweather, on the other hand, will be returning to the ring for an exhibition match against YouTube star Logan Paul on February 20, 2021.

The 43-year-old boxing great last set foot inside the boxing ring in December 2018 - also, an exhibition match - against Tenshin Nasukawa, an undefeated kickboxer competing in Rizin Fighting Federation. Mayweather knocked out Nasukawa in the first round of their three-round bout.

After the fight, Floyd Mayweather asserted that he does not plan to come out of retirement, but is fighting only to serve the fans with some entertainment, which only adds more sense to his fight against Paul.

The 25-year-old Paul has only fought once professionally against a fellow YouTuber, KSI, in a losing effort; he lost the fight via split decision. Paul's younger brother, Jake Paul has also grabbed headlines for infamously calling out UFC superstar Conor McGregor.