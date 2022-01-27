Netflix's I Am Georgina takeaway: A split second to love

Soy Georgina (I Am Georgina) is a new Netflix documentary that follows the lives of Cristiano Ronaldo's better-half, stunning model and dancer, Georgina Rodriguez.

According to Netflix Spain's head of entertainment Alvaro Diaz, I Am Georgina recounts the extraordinary story of how Georgina and Cristiano, who share daughter Alana, met. He says,

"Georgina is totally honest and recognises in the documentary that her life changed from having nothing to absolutely everything."

How did the couple first meet as shown in Netflix's I Am Georgina

The couple shared their beautiful love tale in the first episode of the docuseries I Am Georgina, which aired globally on the streaming service on Thursday, January 27.

Georgina Rodriguez is a self-made woman, whose life began from humble beginnings to one that is now a lived fairytale. In the opening episode she said,

"Thanks to love, my life is now in a dream."

Both partners took turns describing their first encounter, which led them to take things more seriously. Georgina, who used to work in a Gucci Store in Madrid as a sales assistant, had no idea what lay in store for her future on a warm summer Thursday.

She was on her regular shift, which would usually end at 5pm, when her colleague called her to inform that she had to assist one more guest in buying coats before she left. While she was leaving the store, she saw an extremely handsome and tall man appear, with another boy and some friends.

It was Cristiano who addressed her politely because she was so flushed by the encounter that she froze. Cristiano, reminiscing on the same moment, went on to say that it was that exact moment when they "clicked."

How did they realize they were meant for each other?

When Georgina occupied her place in the Manchester United footballer's mind, she started taking care of him when he would visit the Gucci store. Cristiano would take her along rides in his Buggati, and they would keep tab on each other's lives.

The pair met again at a Dolce and Gabbana event and later one day, Cristiano called her over for dinner. As they headed towards the restaurant their hands casually brushed, which started this love story of a lifetime. Georgina shared how,

"His hands felt familiar... they fit perfectly."

It was these small natural moments that made all the difference in the lives of the couple in love. A blushing Cristiano shared the sentiment with her saying,

"It was a split-second moment. I never thought it would be that big as to fall in love with her. I really didn’t expect it."

All six episodes of I Am Georgina were released on Netflix on January 27.

