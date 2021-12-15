Top 5 must-watch horror K-Dramas

While K-Dramas are known for their tooth-aching romances and uplifting slice-of-life stories, there are also some nail-biting shows that will have you sleeping with the lights on.

Listed below are five horror K-dramas that are a must-watch for anyone looking to get into the genre, featuring both unique takes and classic but well-executed ones.

Which are the best horror K-Dramas in 2021?

5) Hellbound

Released in November 2021, Hellbound is a Netflix series that has been described as a dark fantasy, horror and thriller.

Based on a Webtoon of the same name, Hellbound takes place in a future South Korea, where other-worldly beings suddenly take over the world, turning it into a living Hell for its residents.

Starring: Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Yang Ik Jun, Park Jung Min, Won Jin Ah

4) The Guest

The Guest began airing in September 2018, and finished a few months later in November 2018. It takes a more traditional route by going with the paranormal subgenre, but doesn't hold out on a captivating story.

The K-Drama tells the tale of a priest, a psychic, and a detective, whose lives are intertwined as they work to solve and combat crimes that involve supernatural beings, while aiming to take down the bigger threat known as "Son."

Starring: Kim Dong Wook, Kim Jae Wook, Jung Eun Chae

3) Strangers From Hell

Strangers From Hell is an innovative take on the horror genre, going the route of psychological horror rather than paranormal or fantasy. It aired from August 2019 to October 2019.

Adapted from a Webtoon of the same name, the K-Drama focuses on the story of a man who moves to Seoul from the countryside. He stays in a run-down neighborhood at a tiny hostel filled with other residents, where he slowly comes to fear for his own life.

Starring: Im Si Wan, Lee Dong Wook

2) Sweet Home

Released in December 2020 on Netflix, Sweet Home features an apocalyptic-type setting featuring a number of supernatural, demon-like creatures.

The K-Drama focuses on the residents of an apartment building who are forced to band together and defend themselves from an invasion of deadly, alien-like creatures that are intent on wiping out the population.

Starring: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Nam Hee, Go Min Si, Park Gyu Young, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Gab Soo, Kim Sang Ho

1) Kingdom

This horror K-Drama features an interesting take on the typical zombie genre, giving it a historical twist. It aired in January 2019 on Netflix.

Kingdom takes place during South Korea's Joseon dynasty, following the story of the Crown Prince, whose father, the King, has passed away.

Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 @NetflixKR

.

장면과 음성, 맥락까지 체험할 수 있는 자막 덕에 한층 더 안타까워진 범팔.

.

#킹덤 #Kingdom #넷플릭스 [범팔의 신음] = 범팔이 고통이나 괴로움으로 고생하며 허덕임.장면과 음성, 맥락까지 체험할 수 있는 자막 덕에 한층 더 안타까워진 범팔. [범팔의 신음] = 범팔이 고통이나 괴로움으로 고생하며 허덕임..장면과 음성, 맥락까지 체험할 수 있는 자막 덕에 한층 더 안타까워진 범팔. .#킹덤 #Kingdom #넷플릭스 https://t.co/xanoD0b9EO

Rumors of his death circulate, resulting in those looking to take the throne declaring that the Prince a traitor. In the midst of the plot-heavy setting, a mysterious affliction begins to overcome the country and its citizens, turning them into flesh-devouring monsters.

Also Read Article Continues below

Starring: Joo Ji Hoon, Ru Seung Ryong, Bae Doon Na, Kim Sung Gyu

Edited by Mason J. Schneider