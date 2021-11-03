Top 5 must watch dramas starring SF9's Rowoon 

SF9’s Rowoon is no stranger to the spotlight, and the actor-idol’s latest show King’s Affection has reignited the Rowoon craze.

The actor-singer, whose real name is Kim Seok Woo, made a huge impact on K-drama viewers right from his onscreen debut. While fans of SF9 were aware of the talented star’s striking visuals, it did not take long for Rowoon to take the K-Drama world by storm, right from his debut in the 2016 drama Click Your Heart. Rowoon’s first lead role was in the 2019 romantic drama Extraordinary You, and since then there’s been no stopping this idol.

Fans of the charming star must check out his other projects.

Here are some of the best shows Rowoon has starred in

1) King’s Affection (2021)

Based on a manhwa of the same name, King's Affection has Park Eun Bin play the Crown Prince's daughter and twin sister to the future king. She was supposed to have been killed since twins were considered an ominous sign, but when a freak accident kills the intended ruler, Park Eun Bin must take charge while keeping her identity and her first love a royal secret.

While Park Eun Bin has put on a commendable performance, fans of Rowoon cannot stop gushing about the actor, especially since he once again takes a trip into the past, after temporarily doing so in Extraordinary You. The actor plays teacher Jung Ji Woon, whose growing attraction with Eun Bin’s character is proving to be a tempting treat for viewers. Add to it the actor’s undeniable good looks, and King’s Affection becomes the perfect drama to binge.

2) She Would Never Know (2021)

In She Would Never Know, Rowoon takes on the unconventional role of a young office worker who falls in love with his sunbae (senior). The plot revolves around Yoon Song Ah, played by Won Jin Ah, who happens to be a marketer for a cosmetics brand with dreams of making it big. Opposite her stars Rowoon, who plays the role of Chae Hyun Seung, a fellow marketer who falls for Yoon Song Ah. Divided by age, experience, and social status, this drama is a compelling tale of how one deals with attraction and desire amidst society’s taboos.

Adapted from the webtoon Senior, Don't Put on That Lipstick, Rowoon flexes his charm in this show, enchanting both Won Jin Ah’s character Yoon Song Ah and viewers.

3) Extraordinary You (2019)

Rowoon’s breakthrough role was as the sweet and gentle Ha Ru in this fantasy romantic drama. The actor’s first role as the lead, he stars opposite the enchanting Kim Hye Yoon, whose character Eun Dan Oh is struggling with heart disease. While Dan Oh tries to take charge of her own life, she realizes that none of them can, since they are all stuck in a comic book!

The meta work of art happens to be an adaptation of a webtoon of the same name. While being stuck in a comic may sound horrible, several would take up the opportunity without a second thought with Rowoon’s Ha Ru standing right beside them. Extraordinary You’s incredible cinematography and brilliant soundtrack are an added bonus, making this one a must-watch.

4) School 2017 (2017)

The seventh installment of KBS2's School franchise, School 2017 stars Crash Landing on You’s Kim Jung Hyun and Kim Se Jeong along with Rowoon. Like other shows in the franchise, this one too follows the lives of a group of high school students who struggle through life amidst competitive exams, stress, dreams, and the loss of the same. The main protagonist is Ra Eun Ho, played by Kim Se Jeong, whose dream of becoming a webtoon artist stands at risk after an interlude with the school’s trouble maker.

While Rowoon has only a supporting role in School 2017, it incidentally happens to be that of a K-Pop idol, just like in real life! SF9’s lead vocalist takes on the mantle of an unpopular idol named Issue, whose band is interestingly named Cherry on Top. An exchange student at the school, it does not take long for several people to fall in love with this bad boy, including the male lead’s best friend. While the band, and his character might be unpopular, Rowoon is definitely the cherry on top for this drama.

5) Click Your Heart (2016)

Rowoon's debut role was in this experimental web drama, where viewers get to decide how each episode will end by voting for it.

Click Your Heart revolves around Kwon Mi Na, played by former AOA member Mina, a clumsy high school girl, who appears to have attracted the attention of four very different boys, each played by a different K-Pop idol.

Rowoon takes on the mantle of the similarly named Kim Ro Woon, a baseball star. Joining him are fellow SF9 members Zuho, Dawon and Chani. The star studded cast of this web drama makes it a must watch. Plus, given how the audience had a hand in the how the show turned out, the ending might surprise viewers.

